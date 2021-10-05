Alcohol restrictions and curfew for Taranaki Bulls rugby squad following altercation investigation

An investigation in to an altercation involving Taranaki Bulls squad members has been completed.

The Taranaki Bulls squad will have to adhere to a curfew and follow alcohol restrictions following a month-long investigation into an early morning altercation involving players.

Taranaki Rugby Football Union (TRFU) initiated an investigation after three members of the Taranaki Bulls NPC squad were involved in an altercation outside a New Plymouth bar in the early hours of August 8.

TRFU has now completed its own internal inquiry and finalised an employment process, but it would remain confidential, TRFU chairman Andrew Thompson said.

The identities of the one playing member and two members of coaching staff involved in the altercation will also not be released, but Stuff understands they are still in the squad.

Despite both independent and internal investigations finding inconsistencies and inaccuracies in much of the reporting of the incident, the players, team management and Board have been involved in putting in place stricter protocols around alcohol, behaviour in public, and curfew times.

TRFU would not disclose what the alcohol protocols are, or what time curfew is.

“It has been made crystal clear to the management and players that there should have been better protocols in place that night, to ensure our people weren’t put at risk, and there must be no repeat of what unfolded that night,” Thompson said.

In August, a witness who wished to remain anonymous, said more than eight people were involved in the altercation, including a Bulls player and members of the coaching staff.

The witness said racial slurs were being hurled during the fight, which was broken up by a police officer.

The altercation followed the team's 33-19 win over the Hawke’s Bay Magpies in a history-making match played at New Plymouth's Pukekura Park.

Thompson said it was disappointing the TRFU's name was associated with the incident.

“There is no place in our community for the violence that occurred that night, and it is disappointing that a small number of our people were still out that late at night.”

Taranaki Rugby will not be making any further comment and considers the matter closed.