Disabled Taranaki elderly depending on carers who sometimes do not show

New Plymouth man Doug Wilson, 86, has lost all his independence and depends on carers, but he says the service is inconsistent.

A one-legged Taranaki war veteran is reliant on in-home carers for his medication and daily help, but says he never knows when, or if, they will turn up.

Doug Wilson should be visited by an NZCare staff member twice a day at his New Plymouth flat.

“I don't know if it will be at seven in the morning or nine at night,” the 86-year-old said. “They turn up when they want to.”

And he is not alone – an 85-year-old woman who lives in a neighbouring Taranaki town is having the same issues with NZCare, which is part of HealthCare NZ and contracted by the Taranaki District Health Board (TDHB).

HealthCare NZ acknowledged Covid-19 had impacted staffing, but said while it is taking the claims “very seriously”, it had never received complaints from the pair.

Wilson, who was in the Malayan Emergency, said every time he phones through to try to complain, he gives his name and is hung up on.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Wilson said he doesn't know which carer, what time, or if they’re even going to show up at his New Plymouth flat every day.

He had his leg amputated in August last year after a blood clot and infection, and has needed in-home help ever since.

“I’ve lost all my independence.”

He is not allowed to take his medication alone as it must be given to him by a carer at 9am and 6pm every day.

“They come at one in the afternoon for the morning.”

He also said the service was not always up to scratch.

Wilson said one morning he had a group of friends over when the carer walked in and said: “OK, strip off, we’re going to the shower.”

“They just walk in on you, if they do walk in.”

Another time, a carer walked in and asked if he was Francis Douglas, which is the name of the school up the road.

Another “didn't even know what she was here for”.

While Wilson said he sympathised with the carers as they appear “overworked”, he wanted better care.

“And it's not only me [having issues],” he added.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff The 96-year-old lost his leg after a blood clot and infection last year.

Margaret De Mortfont also gets twice daily in-home help from NZCare and said she is in a similar boat to Wilson.

De Mortfont has arthritis, which limits her movement, and carers make her meals and tidy up her bed and dishes.

Her usual carer is “one of the best” to visit her Inglewood flat – but she has days off.

“Every second weekend and Thursday I’m worried about whether or not anybody is coming at all.”

And, there have been times De Mortfont has had to “call on the good intentions” of her friends to help with her meals and tidying.

“I don't lift that phone and ring unless I absolutely have to.”

She said she wrote a letter to the company recently, and the service had slightly improved.

“It's too soon to say whether that will last.”

In an emailed response to questions, HealthCare NZ chief executive Josephine Gagan said there are “no records to suggest they had received complaints” from Wilson of De Mortfont.

However, given the “feedback”, Gagan said the organisation would be reaching out to the pair to try to resolve the issues.

“We take all complaints very seriously and see them as an opportunity for continual improvement.”

She said having the borders closed had impacted staffing.

“It’s a challenging environment to provide these services within tight budgets, which are reliant on funding from local district health boards.”

In August, E Tū union organiser Lyn Williams said the inconsistencies of in-home care was due to systemic lack of funding.

Williams was speaking after Feilding man Eric Clarke, 87, felt so anxious about not knowing who or when a support worker would come to his home he threatened to return his Queen’s Service Medal to the steps of Parliament.

In an emailed response to questions, TDHB’s planning and funding general manager Becky Jenkins said there were no current formal investigations regarding HealthCare NZ under way, but she was aware concerns had been raised.

Jenkins said there are a number of contracted providers in Taranaki, and Health Care NZ, with 600 clients a month, is one of the larger ones.

Age Concern Taranaki service provision lead Bex Caldwell said sadly issues with carers is “not a new thing”.

She said it was “absolutely important” for the elderly to have the assurance their carers are going to show.

“It’s super important for these carers to be on time,” Caldwell said. “Sometimes it can be helping a person get out of bed... or tucking them in at night.”