New Plymouth dairy owner fears for her life after second robbery in nine days

Tui Dairy owner Jennifer Lin was reduced to tears while talking about the ordeal.

A New Plymouth dairy owner fears for her life after an armed robber threatened her with a machete – nine days after shoplifting goods worth $400.

At 5.55pm on Monday, two male youths, one holding the large knife, entered the Tui Dairy on Mangorei Rd.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff New Plymouth’s Tui Dairy was robbed on Monday night, just nine days after being targeted by shoplifters.

“They were yelling, ‘Open the till, open the till, give us the money,’” shop owner Jennifer Lin said.

A red wooden stand in front of the counter bore slash marks, where Lin said the machete made repeated contact.

Lin immediately recognised one of the youths from a shoplifting incident on September 25.

That day, an offender had run in and stolen up to $400 worth of ice cream before fleeing in a stolen Mazda.

“He was wearing the same clothes,” she said.

“They are so nasty.”

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Lin said a machete blow cut into a stand at the front counter.

The duo made off with money, tobacco and cigarettes from Monday's robbery, but the following day Lin had yet to add up how much revenue she had lost.

Lin, who has owned the dairy for 14 years, was reduced to tears as she described her ordeal.

It was not the first time the dairy had been targeted.

In 2011, two men threatened her and son Tom with a knife and stole more than $500 worth of cigarettes.

They had experienced four more robberies before that, she said.

In 2018, Santana Maree Venice Capri Robertson-Fitzgibbon, who was 18 years old and 14 weeks’ pregnant at the time, shoved Lin twice before stealing $295 from the till.

“The same thing has happened many times, but this one is really bad,” Lin said.

“My family have asked me to get out of the business.

“I’m scared for my life.”

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Tui Dairy owner Jennifer Lin recognised one of the offenders from a shoplifting incident nine days previously.

But she said the shop is all she has.

“I’m the first generation from overseas. I haven't got a New Zealand education, so I can't get another job.”

President of the Taranaki Chinese Association Betty Leung said it was common for people in the Chinese community to run their own small shop, such as a dairy.

“Most of these people came from China, and their English is not so good,” she said.

Leung was aware of another woman who had been turned down for jobs solely because she was Asian.

“If they can't find a job the best thing they can do is run a shop and run a business themselves. It’s the only way they can have some work.”

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff It was not the first time Lin's dairy had been targeted.

Leung had asked police if Lin was able to keep a baton under the counter, but she was told not to take the law into her own hands.

A police media spokesperson confirmed they were called to Tui Dairy on Mangorei Rd at about 5.51pm on Monday.

They arrived at the scene at 5.55pm.

“Two people are reported to have entered the dairy and threatened a staff member,” the spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

The offenders then fled in a vehicle, which was later found abandoned near East End Skate Park.

“Enquiries into the matter are ongoing,” the spokesperson said.

Police did not reveal the make of the abandoned vehicle.

New Plymouth has seen a spate of Mazda thefts in recent months.