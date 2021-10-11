Funding going down but Hospice Taranaki still spending $70,000 a year to get rid of rubbish

Hospice Taranaki’s rubbish bill would pay for an extra nurse for a year.

And the $70,000 annual expense is something the hospice could do without as it dips into its savings for the first time in its history, chief executive Paul Lamb said.

‘’It’s taken 30 years to build up our savings and this is the first time we’ve gone into it. We can’t keep doing that.’’

This year the palliative care provider is expecting Government funding to only cover 47 per cent of its core delivery service of looking after people’s lives in their final days.

So, it will need to rely on $500,000 of savings to help it break even.

Despite its best attempts to discourage people from leaving rubbish at the thrift shops from which they raise millions each year, the dumping continues, Lamb said.

“We get 1000 items a week and many are broken and damaged. We have no ability to wash or repair items, so if a zip is broken in a pair of jeans they get dumped.’’

The hospice has to pay commercial rates at the landfill, he said.

‘’We have to pay by volume. We pay the same as everyone else and the fees are due to go up.

‘’We’ve tackled people about why they’re dumping stuff, and they say the dump is too expensive. It’s incredibly frustrating. But, I guess people think they’re doing us a favour, and we can fix things.’’

The hospice relies on funding it gets from its shops and the lockdowns have had an impact, with the health provider losing $75,000 a week when the five shops are shut.

While the hospice’s costs are going up, the proportion of funding it receives from the Ministry of Health via the Taranaki DHB has dropped below 50 percent.

It goes up slightly, but it’s diminishing each year in proportion to the cost of service delivery that is required to meet the demand, Lamb said.

He wants the Government to step up and increase the funding to 70 per cent.

‘’It’s not reasonable for the Government of the day to fully fund end-of-life care, but not to have the quality of life choice to be fully funded,” he said.

‘’I find that unusual.’’

The hospice is looking through the End of Life Choice Act, which comes into force in November 7 and working out how it will affect the hospice.

‘’It’s very complex,’’ Lamb said.