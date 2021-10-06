Petition not enough to stop Devon Mile coming back to New Plymouth

The Devon Mile running race is coming back to New Plymouth’s main street in November.

A last minute petition against a road closure for new running event has not been enough to prevent the Devon Mile being resurrected on New Plymouth’s Devon St.

The race is to be part of The Coastal Five Event, a series of five running races around Taranaki scheduled to take place over the weekend of November 20 to 21.

If the two-day event is a success, Event organiser Mark Turner, of World Multisport, said he would look to hold it annually.

One of the events resurrects a race called the Devon Mile, that was traditionally run along the city’s main street.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Organiser Mark Turner says the Devon Mile event will start and finish at New Plymouth’s clock tower.

Turner wants his race to start and finish at the clock tower, and applied for Devon St between Dawson St and Gover St to be closed for one hour between 12pm and 1.00pm on Sunday, November 21.

On Tuesday the New Plymouth District Council's Strategy and Operations Committee approved the request, despite being presented with a petition against the closure.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Cycle Inn owner Robert Coe says the event will reduce the number of customers who visit his shop during one of his busiest days.

Pamela and Robert Coe, who own Cycle Inn on Devon St East and have claimed the closure would impact on sales at their shop, used solicitor Patrick Bourke to speak on their behalf at the meeting.

Bourke said the consultation process required to close the road had not been followed.

Turner had only done a letter drop informing retailers of the potential road closure, and had accidentally put the wrong submission closure date on it.

Businesses that submitted by that date would have found the process had already closed.

“It’s not up to the standard council requires,” Bourke said.

Bourke said the Coes had gathered 98 signatures from businesses against the road closure.

But it was found just 30 of those businesses were actually open on a Sunday.

Bourke said his clients had tried to compromise with race organisers to have it at an earlier or later time in the day, but Turner wouldn’t budge.

“The report provided to council is limited in the scope of how many businesses will be impacted,” Bourke said.

The event would close the road on the fourth weekend before Christmas, which is the last thing businesses needed after being affected by Covid-19, he said.

The Coes did not stay for the decision, which was straight after their deputation.

Deputy Mayor Richard Jordan supported the closure of the road for the event.

“As a council and a group we’re being encouraged to breathe life into the CBD. This event will breathe life into the CBD.

“These are five events that could be iconic,” he said.

“Having the Devon Mile somewhere else on another street? Come on get real.”

Correction: This story has been updated to correct the name of the lawyer speaking for the Coes.