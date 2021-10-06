Vaccine certificate proposal welcomed by Taranaki hospitality veterans

Lemonwood Eatery’s Barbara Olsen-Henderson is supportive of the vaccine certificates for hospitality. (File photo)

Checking someone’s vaccine certificate will just be like checking their ID to see if they’re old enough to drink, a Taranaki cafe owner says.

Lemonwood Eatery owner Barbara Olsen-Henderson is supportive of the Governments' vaccine certificate plan and would welcome it being rolled out to include the hospitality industry.

“I am all for the inconvenience of having to sight vaccination certificates,” she said.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced the vaccine certificate plan on Tuesday, which will require people attending large events this summer to be fully vaccinated and produce evidence to prove it.

The decision on whether to include hospitality venues, such as bars, restaurants and movie theatres, was still being decided, however Ardern has ruled out its use for essential services like supermarkets, universities, and medical services.

Vaccine rates in Taranaki are increasing but remain among the lowest in the country. At the start of October the fully vaccinated rate in the New Plymouth district was 39 per cent, in Stratford it was 49 per cent, while in South Taranaki 40 per cent of people have recieved both vaccine shots.

“I don’t think the country can open up without a high number of the population being vaccinated,” Olsen-Henderson said.

Although it could be an inconvenience, it would be easy for staff to check the certificates on entry.

“I don’t see it as being too much different to checking people’s drivers licences to see if they're old enough to order alcohol.”

But it would be a lot easier for the Government to mandate it, rather than them giving businesses recommendations on how to do it, she said.

If customers are required to have the vaccine, it also meant staff would need to be vaccinated, Olsen-Henderson said.

“You can’t have people in the back not vaccinated, but we’re expecting customers to all be.”

Mark Louis, the owner of New Plymouth venues The Hour Glass, Polpetta, and Our Place, was also in support of vaccination certificates.

But he was waiting for more clarification on what the rules will be and how it would be mandated, as turning people away because they weren’t vaccinated could be challenging.

“It does become difficult, right? What if it’s someone who’s a regular or a really good customer,” he said.

But he didn’t think it would deter people from coming out for a bite to eat.

“In general the majority of people seem to be okay with getting vaccinated,” Louis said.

There are only three more weeks for people who haven’t had a first jab to get one if they want to be fully immunised for the Christmas holidays, if they plan to attend a summer festival.

In a post on Facebook, Womad NZ said despite supporting people’s rights to choose to be vaccinated, it was becoming clear attendees to the New Plymouth 2022 festival would need to be vaccinated.

“While this is a positive development towards allowing our festival to go ahead, we are still awaiting official information from the Government on how this will be managed and what will be required upon entry to the festival site.”

Womad has been contacted for comment.