Driver to appear in court after crashed car left hanging meters above New Plymouth footpath

A woman escaped with moderate injuries after crashing in a New Plymouth mall car park on September 15, leaving her car hanging off the edge. (Video first published September 2021)

A woman whose car crashed through the barrier of a New Plymouth mall complex and ended up hanging metres above the footpath is facing charges of driving with excess blood alcohol and careless driving.

The crash, which saw the 64-year-old taken to hospital with moderate injuries, happened in the Centre City car park building around 9am on Wednesday, September 15.

Witnesses claimed the driver hit a parked car before crashing through the third-floor steel barrier.

Vanessa Laurie/Stuff The 64-year-old woman is due to appear in court on October 20 on two charges.

She was “yanked” to safety by a New Plymouth mother-of-four, who saw the car start smoking, and feared it would catch fire.

Witnesses reported hearing a massive bang and Centre City staff thought they were experiencing an earthquake.

Vanessa Laurie/Stuff The woman was pulled to safety by a New Plymouth mother-of-four.

People also gathered on the street taking photos.

Blood tests were taken while the woman was in hospital, and she was released hours after the crash.

Constable Neill Good said the woman was summonsed on Tuesday, and is due to appear in the New Plymouth District Court on October 20.