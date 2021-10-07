Taranaki still leading the way as 2021's sunniest region

Kawaroa playground in New Plymouth was full of children enjoying the warm holiday weather on Wednesday. They included Khan Barnard-Perry, 11, and Kaiya Perry, 4

It may not always feel like it, but Taranaki is still the place to be if you want to bask in sunshine.

The National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research’s (Niwa) September Climate Summary, released on Tuesday, shows Taranaki is still sitting pretty at the top of the sunshine table, with 1884 sunshine hours so far this year.

It was followed closely by Hawke’s Bay with 1867 hours, Marlborough with 1855 hours, and wider Nelson with 1853 hours.

Taranaki’s spot at the top is against expectation for the region, renowned more for its rainfall and lush green dairy pastures than as a place to soak up some rays.

But Taranaki has had brushes with sunshine glory in the past.

In 2013 its second sunniest spot was “queried” by Niwa when sunshine hours jumped following a change in the sunshine recording instrument.

But in May Niwa Meteorologist Ben Noll reassured Taranaki people that sunshine recordings were now very accurate, and collected by the climate station instrumentation at New Plymouth airport, which included a modern high-precision electronic sunshine sensor.

In the same breath Noll also warned the region’s population against becoming too cocky about their clear blue skies, and that the race to sunniest spot was “not a sprint”.

The forecast for the rest of this week is so far looking unfavourable to Taranaki’s sunshine ambitions.

MetService has issued a heavy rain watch for Taranaki Maunga from 11pm Wednesday to 11pm Thursday.

On Friday, showers are expected to ease, with the occasional sprinkle on Saturday.

On Sunday the sun may finally return, with fine spells, before the rain returns for the start of the second week of the school holidays.

But the region should be used to the wet weather by now. During the first month of Spring, parts of the region experienced above average rainfall, while Northern Taranaki had below average rainfall.

Pātea received 172 per cent of its normal September rainfall with 153.0mm, while Bell Block received just 75 per cent of normal with 105.6mm.

The maximum air temperature for September was recorded at Inglewood with 19.76 degrees Celsius, while the minimum was recorded at Whareroa with -1.06C.