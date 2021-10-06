Exhibition to celebrate 145 Polish settlers in Taranaki

Polish descendants Sister Martha Symanska and Shirley Chapman will be at the exhibition this weekend, celebrating their grandparents, who immigrated to New Zealand as children in the 1870s.

An exhibition to celebrate Polish immigrants to Taranaki, who arrived 145 years ago, will take place this weekend.

New Zealand's Early Polish Settlers – Taranaki Edition will open on Saturday between 3pm and 5pm at Sacred Heart Church Hall in Inglewood.

The exhibition marks 145 years since the Fritz Reuter ship arrived in Wellington, which brought more than 260 Polish migrants to the country many of whom settled in Inglewood.

“It’s a chance to get together, acknowledge their contribution to the community and be Polish for a night,” organiser Dorota Szymanska-Prokop said.

Shirley Chapman of the Polish Genealogical Society in Taranaki had visited Poland multiple times and been able to connect with relatives.

Her grandparents came to New Zealand on different ships but met and married here.

It’s something she says was very common.

The exhibition will have displays about early migration, the journey to New Zealand and the difficulty of life.

Many of the migrants settled in Inglewood and were employed to build and prepare groundwork for the first bridges, roads and railway lines in the region.

New Plymouth woman Martha Szymanska’s grandfather was among them.

Szymanska’s grandfather immigrated with his wife and 12 children, two of whom died on the ship over.

“My grandfather had a house and farm on James St, which is now a parking lot for the church.”

Szymanska became involved with the genealogical society to track her grandparents history.

Poles tended not to be in New Zealand’s history books, she said.

Many of the migrants were made to change their surnames due to difficulty pronouncing.

“The names were so strange to the English people.”