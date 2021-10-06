Māori tell associate health minister Peeni Henare how the vaccine roll out is working in Taranaki

Associate Minister of Health Peeni Henare was in New Plymouth Wednesday morning to meet with Māori to discuss the covid vaccine rollout.

Taranaki Māori say they have lost confidence in the region's health bosses over Covid-19 vaccinations.

This message came out loud and clear at a hui with Associate Minister of Health Peeni Henare in New Plymouth on Wednesday morning.

Henare invited iwi leaders to breakfast at the Novotel to discuss issues around the region’s low Māori vaccination rate – one the worst in the country.

As of Sunday, only half of Taranaki Māori had received the first dose of the vaccine, with just under a quarter – 24 per cent – having had the second.

That is way behind the Taranaki Pasifika population, 67 per cent of whom have had the first dose and 32 per cent the second.

However, nearly three-quarters (74 per cent) of the rest of the population have had the first dose, while 42 per cent have also received the second jab.

Victor Goldsmith, chief executive of Te Kaahui o Rauru Group, which covers parts of South Taranaki and Whanganui, said: “We have no confidence in our DHB.’’

‘’Delta has a very strange way of finding its way to unvaccinated people, and they’re our people.

“Time is of the essence. We’re behind everyone else in vaccination stakes.’’

Graham Young, from Ngāti Ruanui, of South Taranaki, said money was a problem.

“We are seeing funding to push the vaccine out there, but that funding isn’t meeting the cost of doing that,” Young, who took part via internet, said.

“That’s a real issue. All we’re funded for is for the jab into the arm. We’re not funded for the effort to get them there and that’s important going forward.’’

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Victor Goldsmith, chief executive of Te Kaahui o Rauru, listens to Tamati Shepherd-Wipiiti, from the Ministry of Health, explain about extra funding.

Tamati Shepherd-Wipiiti, from the Ministry of Health, spoke about funding for hard-to-reach areas and explained how different regions were using the money.

But he was greeted with blank looks.

When he apologised for the second tranche of funding being late, someone in the room pointed out, to much laughter, that they had yet to see the first.

‘’We’re not getting the first tranche, so we don’t know why you’re apologising for the second.’’

Te Kotahitanga o Te Atiawa chair Liana Poutu said Taranaki iwi had a vaccination plan that would be finalised next week.

“But to implement that strategy we need resourcing. And we need it to come directly to our providers or our iwi rather than through the DHB,” Poutu, who also appeared via internet, said.

“Some of our challenges have been with the DHB. We are developing our own plan in the absence of one from the DHB.’’

To have to wait to get the DHB on board was ‘’not ok’’, she told the Minister.

She said they had asked the DHB for its plans, but had got nothing.

Henare raised iwi concerns at a meeting later in the day with the Taranaki District Health Board.

“The DHB took on board the criticism and we soon turned to what are the solutions,” he said in a statement.

“They are committed to finding practical solutions in collaboration with iwi health providers and community across Taranaki.”

Hayden Wano, chief executive of Māori health provider Tui Ora, said it was important to work in a collaborative way with the DHB.

‘’It’s important the links are maintained.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Hayden Wano, chief executive of Tui Ora, said it was important to work with the DHB in a collaborative way.

‘’Although there are tensions with the DHB at their decision-making level, it’s critical we can collaborate and work together.’’

Taranaki has low vaccination rates because the region started with a low target, Wano said.

‘’I think the starting point wasn’t helpful. I think they should have put a bit more tension into the original target.’’

As a result, the region had been playing catch up, he said.

‘’But we’re holding our own.’’

The Taranaki District Health Board has been approached for specific comment on the meeting.

Earlier this week the DHB was asked what it was doing to increase Māori vaccination rates.

In a statement issued on Wednesday afternoon, Bevan Clayton-Smith, Taranaki vaccination programme senior responsible officer, said the DHB had been increasing vaccination opportunities with its partner providers.

Last week, 937 vaccinations were delivered to Māori, representing 12.5 per cent of all vaccinations across the rohe, an increase on previous weeks.

“This indicates that while the number of vaccinations are decreasing across the country in general, in Taranaki, Māori vaccinations are increasing.”