Ten-year jail term for hitch-hiker who kidnapped and raped Taranaki woman who gave him a lift

A hitch-hiker who kidnapped, raped and strangled the woman who gave him a lift to a north Taranaki town has been jailed for 10 years and four months.

Ngira Craig appeared via audio visual link (AVL) before Judge Gregory Hikaka in the New Plymouth District Court on Wednesday for sentencing.

Hikaka had found the 35-year-old guilty of rape of a female over 16, unlawful sexual connection of a female over 16, strangulation and kidnap after a three-day, judge-alone trial in July.

Craig has always denied the charges relating to the woman's February 20, 2020, ordeal.

In the trial, it was heard the woman “did not usually pick up hitch-hikers” but “liked to help people” and had stopped to pick up Craig near Urenui.

On the drive the pair chatted and laughed, and she found him “polite”.

Craig told her to stop at a liquor store in Waitara, which the woman did, understanding that was where she would drop him off.

But while he was in the store, she did not immediately drive-off and made a call on her cellphone, she said.

Craig returned to the car with a bottle of vodka and would not get out, despite her insisting, she said.

He told her he would hop out down the road, and directed her to a nearby reserve in Waitara, she said.

It was there that he raped her and put his hands around her neck until she blacked out.

When she tried to get away, Craig detained her.

Her ordeal only came to an end when she was able to signal another motorist, who stopped and helped her get Craig out of the car.

Hikaka had a starting point of 11 years’ imprisonment, which was what the Crown and defence had recommended.

Craig had 40 previous convictions, several of which were violence-related, and the Crown asked for six months be added to his sentence for these, to which Hikaka agreed.

The judge allowed a discount for a report presented to court in which Craig spoke openly about his life and the incident.

He had previously been issued a first-strike warning.

Hikaka read parts of the woman's victim impact statement, which said the incident had had a “considerable impact” on her.

He read how she said she had gone from being strong to “a mouse of a person".

“She has nightmares,” Hikaka told the court. “She is [now] medicated for PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder).”