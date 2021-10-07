Taranaki 29-year-old who sliced a man's face and hospitalised a police officer is given home detention

Joshua Ryan Quinn, 29, appeared before Judge Gregory Hikaka in the New Plymouth District Court for sentencing on a number of crimes, including attacking police officers, on Wednesday.

A police officer feared a Taranaki man on a “drug-induced” crime spree was going to kill him.

Joshua Ryan Quinn, 29, attacked multiple officers, a police dog, and also sliced a man's face with a knife, the New Plymouth District Court was told at his sentencing.

Quinn's rampage began around 12.05am on May 30, 2020, when he wrongly accused a man who had visited a New Plymouth address of stealing a watch.

When the victim tried to drive away, Quinn pulled out a knife and poked it into the man's collarbone – causing a minor cut, a Crown summary of facts stated.

The victim pushed Quinn out of his car, but Quinn was also armed with a pistol grip crossbow that he pointed at the man’s head before pulling the trigger.

The weapon misfired and the victim tried to drive off, but in his panic he hit a power pole, ran Quinn down, and crashed into a concrete wall.

Quinn fetched a knife and cut the man’s face from nose to lip.

The man fought back and managed to run away.

Quinn barricaded himself in the house, and when officers entered he was “in a rage” and holding a skateboard.

He struck a police dog multiple times with the board and an officer, leaving the constable with a mild concussion and a deep laceration on his hand that needed hospital treatment.

Pepper spray and a taser had no effect, and police had to physically wrestle him to the ground.

Quinn bit the leg of a constable, and when he attempted a second bite he was contact stunned with a taser.

At the station, Quinn

grabbed an officer around the head with both hands and scratched his face.

Quinn was eventually put in a restraint chair, sedated, and taken to hospital.

In July, he pleaded guilty to possession of a weapon, two charges of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, injuring a police dog, two charges of assaulting police, and resisting police.

On Wednesday, Judge Gregory Hikaka read parts of the hospitalised police officer’s victim impact statement, telling Quinn the attack had a “massive impact on his life”.

“At the time, he genuinely feared for his life,” Hikaka told Quinn. “He thought that you would kill him.”

The officer had to take 18 days off work, and couldn't even undertake basic tasks.

The officer also has reoccurring nightmares, and “at times, he's thought about leaving the police”.

ANDY JACKSON/Stuff Quinn had previously pleaded guilty to all of the charges.

Hikaka said Quinn's mental health issues had been “made worse by using illicit substances” on that day, and police had made it clear that it could have ended differently.

“You could have been shot.”

Defence lawyer Kylie Pascoe said reports showed Quinn had been in an “acute psychotic state” during the offending.

However, he was since on medication and had been on electronically monitored bail with his supportive family for five months and done so “without a single breach”.

Hikaka had a starting point of six years imprisonment, but allowed discounts for guilty pleas, mental health issues, remorse and taking part in restorative justice, and the time he served in custody.

Quinn was sentenced to 12 months’ home detention, with post-detention conditions.

Hikaka said “many would say” this is not an appropriate sentence, but he thought Quinn would be better in a safe, supportive home than in prison.

“Don’t take this lightly, Mr Quinn.”

“Thank you, Judge Hikaka,” Quinn's mother said as she left the court.