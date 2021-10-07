Aunties at Waitara offer a cuppa and chat along with a jab at Queen St clinic

The aunties in Waitara are offering cups of tea, some edible treats, and a Covid-19 jab at twice-weekly clinics.

The Māori Women’s Welfare League (MWWL) has joined with the Taranaki District Health Board and Ngāti Rāhiri Hapū to open a vaccination clinic in Queen St. It will be open to the whole community on Wednesdays and Thursdays for the next four weeks.

MWWL Waitara branch secretary Wiki Michalanney said the clinics were another point of contact for the community to get vaccinated.

“Us wahine wanted to help and reached out to the Taranaki DHB, so we could hold a clinic for the whole community. We are welcoming everyone because it is only by coming together we are going to beat this thing.”

Michalanney, who is president of the MWWL Aotea region, said she did not want barriers stopping people getting vaccinated.

Sharon Crowe, DHB clinical operations manager of the covid vaccination rollout, said a few people had come in for a chat. They were given information and had gone away to think about it.

Bevan Clayton-Smith, Taranaki Covid-19 Vaccination programme senior responsible officer, said the virus is knocking on Taranaki’s door.

‘’And individuals need to be aware of the risk they are putting our family, our friends and whole way of life under by not being vaccinated.

“As a programme, we were very pleased to be able to help the Waitara aunties bring this clinic to their community.”