Snapper limits a 'missed opportunity' to get Kiwis cheaper fillet of their favourite fish, Taranaki operators claim

Egmont Seafoods managing director Keith Mawson and commercial fisherman Ian ‘Curly’ Brown say the price of snapper could drop if they were allowed to catch more of the species they say is “overly abundant” in Taranaki waters.

Taranaki waters are brimming with snapper but local commercial fishermen say the Government has missed an opportunity to let them catch it and get cheaper fish onto Kiwi plates.

Last month, Minister for Oceans and Fisheries, David Parker, revealed catch limits of 15 fish stocks were to be updated after he reviewed and changed the fisheries sustainability measures.

Parker acknowledged the snapper stocks on the North Island’s West Coast were in “good health” and would continue to increase even if catch limits and allowances were considerably higher.

However he took a “relatively cautious approach”, to the area known as Snapper 8, citing concerns from iwi and recreational stakeholders, and increased the annual limit by 300 tonnes to 1600 tonnes, rather than to the 2600 tonnes Taranaki commercial operators were hoping for.

At the same time the Māori customary fishing allowance was increased from 43 tonnes to 100 tonnes, while the recreational limit – the amount it is estimated recreational fishers take – was increased from 312 tonnes to 1205 tonnes.

Keith Mawson of New Plymouth processing firm Egmont Seafoods, and commercial fisherman Ian ‘Curly’ Brown, said they were “astounded” at the decision to increase the commercial catch by just 300 tonnes

It would make almost no difference to how much could be caught in Taranaki and was a missed opportunity to harvest an “overly abundant” fish stock.

Both Brown and Mawson said a 1300 tonne increase would have still allowed snapper stocks to grow.

And as the stock grew, the pair contend an increase in catch limits would have seen New Zealand’s favourite fish fillet drop in price.

Snapper is currently about $40 a kilogram, and Mawson said there could have been a “10-20 per cent reduction” in that price if more snapper could be caught.

“These sorts of decisions affect people’s ability to access snapper at a reasonable price,” he said.

Mawson said there was “no doubt” snapper stocks took a hammering in the 1960s, before restrictions were introduced. But since 2005 the stocks had grown and grown.

Supplied Snapper numbers in Snapper 8, the snapper fishing area along the North Island’s West Coast, have been on the rise for nearly two decades and are projected to keep growing.

The 1300 tonne increase for commercial fishers he wanted was the biggest increase of four options put out for consultation. But all increases were projected to have still allowed snapper stocks to grow.

“All of these options were going to be sustainable,” Mawson said. “The fishery can handle it.”

He said the decision to increase the limit by just 300 tonnes would impact on his ability to expand his business and generate export income at a time when New Zealand needed money.

There were so many snapper in Taranaki waters Brown said he had been forced to adapt his nets in an attempt to avoid catching the species. Even so, he still lands about 30 tonnes a year.

“I go out there to try to not catch snapper,” said Brown, who has been fishing along the West Coast for 39 years. “And I still catch it.”

Avoiding snapper also meant his fishing trips were longer, up to five days, rather than three.

“These longer fishing trips put pressure on the crew, their families, fishing gear, machinery and the fishing vessel etc with much higher expenses and lower returns,” Brown wrote in his submission on catch levels.

In a written explanation of his decision, Parker said more than 8000 individuals and organisations submitted their view on Snapper 8, the country’s second largest snapper stock.

While there was strong support from the commercial fishing industry for the larger proposed increases, there was opposition from Iwi Fisheries Forums and recreational stakeholders.

“The majority of these submissions cited the need for a conservative approach, particularly given the historical overexploitation of the fishery,” Parker said.

“I consider this outcome is reasonable in the short to medium-term while we work through the process of deciding on a longer-term management target and associated approach to utilisation,” he wrote.

Parker said he wanted the future approach to management of the fishery to be far more responsive to changes in abundance than it had been since the last review in 2005.

He said the current limits would be reviewed no later than three years from now.