Earthquake near Stratford felt in South Island

The quake hit 40 kilometres inland of Stratford, central Taranaki, at 1.09pm on Thursday.

A 4.7 magnitude earthquake that hit inland of Stratford on Thursday lunchtime was barely felt in Taranaki, but more than 600 people in the lower North Island and upper South Island reported shaking.

The quake, which is said to have hit 40 kilometres inland of the central Taranaki town at 1.09pm on Thursday, was felt in Whanganui, Hawkes Bay, Wellington and Nelson.

There was just one person in Eltham, South Taranaki, who reported feeling the tremor.

Geonet said the quake hit at a depth of 200km and caused weak shaking, with 684 reporting having felt it.