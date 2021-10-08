Cara and Abbey have been putting in the hard yards at the pony club to get ready for weekend competitions

Cara Yates, 10, and Abbey, have been practising their show jumping these school holidays as they are heading to Foxton this weekend for a competition.

Ten-year-old Cara Yates and her horse Abbey are heading to Foxton this weekend.

Cara, 10, will compete in nine events in the Category B Show Hunter class at Wellington-Horowhenua Jumping & Show Hunter Champs.

Cara, who goes to Bell Block School, said she was ‘’really excited’’ about going away to what will be her first event outside Taranaki.

Riding is in her blood as mum Kerry Yates has always ridden.

Yates was a police officer in Auckland back in the day and was a member of a specialist unit of mounted police.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Cara and Abbey in action at the Waitara Pony Club.

Cara started riding as a five-year-old and practices most days at their home in Lepperton.

‘’She has to look after her own horse,” Yates said. “She does early morning feeding before school. There’s a lot of responsibility owning ponies. If it’s too hot or cold she changes covers. She does a lot of things herself now.’’

Cara and Abbey, whose show name is Triple Star Silver Shadow, will compete in the show hunter class, which is similar to show jumping, but it is more about the rhythm and style of the rider then being really fast around the jumps.

It’s about looking stylish, Yates said.

‘’The horse and the rider are being judged for their style and rhythm. Show jumping is much faster. You just get around there as fast as you can.’’