Police checkpoint set up in Mōkau at border between Waikato and Taranaki

An isolated coastal town with a population of around 200 has seen a decent portion of its residents vaccinated.

A police checkpoint, instigated by iwi was set up at the border of Taranaki and Waikato just hours after it was announced the level 3 bubble would be extended south to the Mōkau River.

At 11.59pm on Thursday, a checkpoint was set up in Mōkau by Taranaki's eight iwi, in partnership with police and Ngāti Maniapoto.

Debbie Ngārewa-Packer, of Ngāti Ruanui, said she rang the police commissioner on Thursday, following the news of the level 3 border extension.

“We met all day yesterday, then we spoke to Maniapoto as we share the border,” she said.

They agreed to partner with police backing to protect the region, the Māori Party co-leader said.

“There’s a lot going on behind the scenes to protect Taranaki.”

The seaside town moved into alert level 3 at 11.59pm on Thursday, after Covid-19 response minister Chris Hipkins announced an extension of the Waikato border following the discovery of five new cases in the region.

Ministry of Health The Waikato alert level 3 border has been pushed south. It follows the coast south to MÅkau, then east along the northern Pureora Forest Park, and north to include Te Awamutu, KarÄpiro and Cambridge - where it will meet the existing boundary.

Mōkau, a town of approximately 200 people, borders the Taranaki region on State Highway 3, but is in Waikato’s local government area.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Debbie Ngārewa-Packer (Ngāti Ruanui) helped organise the iwi checkpoint at Mōkau.

Hipkins said there would not be a road block at every road leading to Waikato, instead police would be monitoring the areas and doing spot checks.

People will be required to have documentation to cross the extended boundary – such as work travel exemptions.

In a Facebook post Taranaki Civil Defence said police will be checking vehicles at the Waikato-Taranaki border south of Mōkau.

Te Kotahitanga o Te Atiawa chairperson Liana Poutu said iwi were not monitoring the checkpoints themselves.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Mokau is on State Highway 3 at Taranaki’s northern border.

Only half of Taranaki Māori had received the first dose of the vaccine, with just under a quarter – 24 per cent – having had the second, which Poutu said was the driving force behind iwi organising a checkpoint.

“Because of our low Māori vaccination rates, we're not prepared to put our people at risk,” she said.

But Poutu said iwi would continue to monitor the situation.

Robin Martin/RNZ “Because of our low Māori vaccination rates, we're not prepared to put our people at risk,” Liana Poutu said.

New Plymouth district mayor Neil Holdom said the checkpoint would help slow the entry of the virus into the region.

“If we could keep Delta out of Taranaki for another two to three weeks we could potentially get 85 per cent of our people vaccinated at least once, which will be critical in reducing the impact on our people and our health system," he said.

"As a community we have to be ready to support our essential services and health workers through a period of high workload, high uncertainty and disruption with the shared focus on minimising Covid’s impact on all our people.”

Following Thursday’s 1pm announcement, Bevan Clayton-Smith, Taranaki Covid-19 vaccination programme senior responsible officer, said there had been an increase in the number of people seeking the jab at the main vaccination centres, pop-up clinics and across partner-providers in the last few days.

On Thursday, 473 jabs were administered in the New Plymouth vaccination centre by 6.30pm.

The previous Thursday, the total was 339 vaccinations.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Taranaki Chamber of Commerce cheif executive Arun Chaudhari congratulated iwi on their initiative.

Taranaki Chamber of Commerce chief executive Arun Chaudhari said he was “very supportive” of the checkpoint.

“Every step we take to control the spread of Delta virus in the community has got to be a good thing,” he said.

“I actually congratulate iwi on their initiative to contact police and put in extra resources.”

The business community was feeling nervous as the virus inched closer to the region, with its arrival only a matter of time, he said.

“We should be thankful they’ve acted quickly and done the right thing to keep people safe.”

Chaudhari said there has been an increase in out of town visitors here over the last week, with the school holidays causing the hospitality and accommodation sector to get a spike in trade.

“It would be a pity if that died again.”

Since the alert level 4 lockdown in August, the eight iwi in Taranaki have been in talks with police, the region’s mayoral committee, and Civil Defence about setting up a checkpoint if need be.

Iwi last set up checkpoints in Pātea and Urenui for ten days in April 2020, following the region’s move to alert level 3.

They found at the Pātea checkpoint more than 64 per cent of motorists were from outside the region, and at the Urenui checkpoint, 32 per cent.

Police have been approached for comment.