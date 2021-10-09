It's coming, get vaccinated, help us sleep, say Taranaki's hospital doctors

Senior physician Campbell White, junior doctor Dayna Te'o Junior, and senior physician Karalyn Hicks are urging people to get vaccinated before Covid-19 comes to Taranaki.

Senior hospital doctors say they are unable to sleep at night worrying about how they will manage a Covid-19 outbreak in Taranaki. And they’re expecting it here soon.

They are calling for everyone to get vaccinated now to avoid the “train wreck” Delta would make of Taranaki hospitals if vaccination rates don’t increase rapidly.

Senior Physician Dr Karalyn Hicks said covid was not being eliminated in Auckland.

‘’So, we’re expecting it to come to Taranaki and rip through everyone that’s not vaccinated. That’s why were raising it now, because we’re anticipating the worst in the next few weeks.’’

Taranaki is at the border of the Covid-19 Delta outbreak, with Waikato’s level 3 restrictions extended south to the Mokau river.

The border between the regions now includes a police checkpoint, instigated by Taranaki’s eight iwi, out of concern for the vulnerability of their community.

While Taranaki has some of the lowest vaccination rates in the country at fewer than 50 per cent fully vaccinated, the situation is worse for Māori. Just over half of Taranaki Māori have had one jab and less than a quarter a fully vaccinated.

Senior Physician Dr Campbell White said medical professionals were ‘’incredibly concerned.’’

‘’Covid’s definitely coming. And it keeps us awake at night worrying about how we are going to manage that.’’

Taranaki Base Hospital normally runs at about 90 per cent full, White said.

‘’We could rapidly become overwhelmed in an extensive outbreak. That is what makes us worried. The way to reduce that risk is to get as many people vaccinated as possible.

“And when we don’t see that happening in the community it’s like watching a slow motion train wreck in front of our eyes.’’

In Auckland 97 per cent of the people who were in hospital with covid hadn’t been vaccinated, he said.

‘’It could go bad here very, very quickly, so we need to get as many people vaccinated as possible. This is an extremely safe vaccination. It’s 90 per cent effective at keeping you out of hospital and dying from this.

‘’We haven’t seen any admissions (because of the vaccine), we’ve had a couple of allergic patients in ED, but no admissions.’’

The doctors are so concerned about vaccine hesitancy they are offering to talk to any individual or group that may have concerns about it.

And the doctors were not getting paid by ‘’big pharma’’ to push the vaccine, White said.

‘’I’ve never seen a drug rep in my entire 35-year medical career.’’

Junior Doctor Dayna Te’o said the Pasifika community held a vaccine event in June and Tui Ora was doing a ‘’great job.’’

‘’But there is an overwhelming amount of misinformation on social media, Instagram, Facebook. People need to hear the voices of the physicians and take that into account.’’

The community has a huge trust in medicine and the health system, so they should trust them with this vaccine, Te’o said.

‘’It’s gotten to a point where people need to take into consideration that they have a responsibility to serve the community and get vaccinated.

‘’We need to give ourselves the best opportunity to minimise how hard it is going to hit us.’’

Senior physician Raj Kumar, who looks after immunosuppressed patients, said when he talked to those who were vaccine hesitant it was because of misinformation. When he explained everything to them, they were happy to go and get vaccinated.

It would be four to seven times worse for this group to get covid, so ‘’if they have any hesitancy they should contact us.’’

Anyone who wants to chat to a senior physician or who would like them to speak to a group about the vaccine should contact them on: covidvacenquiries@tdhb.org.nz.