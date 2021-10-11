Grain truck rolls at South Taranaki, Whanganui border, closing SH3

State Highway 3 is expected to reopen early afternoon, after a crashed truck blocked it in Waitōtara on Monday morning.

State Highway 3 is closed at the South Taranaki and Manawatū/ Whanganui border after a truck carrying grain rolled.

It is expected to remain shut until early afternoon.

A police media spokeswoman said emergency services were called around 7am on Monday to the crash, near the intersection of SH3 and Pakaraka Rd, Waitōtara.

The spokeswoman said the truck had completely blocked the road, and the grain it was carrying was all over the state highway.

She said the truck had damaged a power pole, and power authorities had been called.

Contractors and a heavy tow truck had also been notified.

A St John Ambulance spokeswoman said the driver was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

In a press release, Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency encouraged motorists to delay their travel as the road was expected to remain closed until early afternoon.