Entries sought from Aotearoa creatives for unique exhibition space

Juno Gin's Jo and Dave James, left and middle, are looking forward to seeing the artistic entries destined to be labels on its limited seasonal collection. They are pictured with previous winner Steven Greenblatt.

A chance to turn a limited edition gin bottle into a mini work of art is up for grabs for creatives around Aotearoa.

Jo and Dave James, of New Plymouth-based distillery Juno Gin, have launched their 2022 Blank Canvas Artist Call to come up with four designs for its seasonal releases range, reflecting summer, autumn, winter and spring.

The initiative follows a successful collaboration with four Aotearoa artists for Juno’s 2021 collection, which was strictly limited to 1000 bottles.

Jo said the idea for using their 200ml gin bottles as exhibition space came during the 2020 lockdown, to give a financial boost to those in the creative sector, while providing the selected artists a way for their works to reach new audiences.

READ MORE:

* Craft beer and the magnificent rise of beer label appreciation

* The great New Zealand juniper hunt

* More international recognition for Taranaki gin company



The couple were “thrilled” with the response last year, with designs pitched from creative newbies to established artists.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Examples of Juno Gin's 2021 seasonal collection, which had a strictly limited run of 1000 bottles.

Since the call went out for 2022 designs three weeks ago, Jo said there had been a great response from artists around New Zealand, but none had been lodged from Taranaki so far, a situation she hoped would change before the October 25 deadline for designs arrived.

The theme for the 2022 call is friendship through the seasons and the chosen artists will receive a $1000 cash prize.

One previous winner, New Plymouth’s Steven Greenblatt, whose space-inspired piece features on the winter 2021 bottle, said he found it “quite surreal” to have his artwork used.

The trained doctor said his art was something he did in his spare time and was not something he showed to many people, but decided to submit an entry following his partner’s encouragement.

For more details, visit junogin.com.