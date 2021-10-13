Maui gas pipeline realignment project goes beyond just infrastructure for all involved

An archaeological dig at the site of a pipeline realignment project in North Taranaki has provided a way for members of Ngāti Tama to link back to their whenua.

A $13 million infrastructure project has also resulted in building better human relationships behind-the-scenes.

Work is underway near Pukearuhe, North Taranaki, to realign a 370-metre-long section of the Maui gas pipeline, due to the impacts of coastal erosion.

The required task has also seen a strong working relationship developed between Ngāti Tama and Firstgas Group, who are responsible for the realignment project.

The pipeline courses through the ancestral land of the iwi and by way of its active involvement on site, has helped unearth signs of domestic life linked to a historical settlement along the coastline.

Rae-Hinerau Wetere, Ngāti Tama kaitiaki, or cultural monitor, said the archaeological finds – which included rua (food storage pits) – confirmed stories which had been passed down through generations.

“It’s helped us connect to the whenua (land), which has been really positive for the iwi as many of our whānau have never been on the land before now,” Wetere said.

Firstgas senior stakeholder engagement advisor Toka Walden said the company recognised from the outset the need to treat Ngāti Tama with respect and there was agreement early on to use cultural monitors.

“The kaitiaki are the eyes and ears of iwi on site, providing cultural support and guidance to the work as required, whether that be archaeological, ecological or environmental,” he said.

This mahi (work) was endorsed by Firstgas’ John MacPherson, who is the manager in charge of the realignment work.

“Anyone working on construction sites in New Zealand should have a strong understanding of the benefits of having iwi monitors on site. If they don’t, they should consider investing some time in learning about the culture.”

Wetere said the working relationship developed over time between iwi and Firstgas had not been without its challenges, but had provided a template for Ngāti Tama to use in future projects.

The two parties planned to create an artistic impression of the historical Māori settlement and display this, along with photographs and other information, at the Mōkau Museum in future.

The pipeline realignment project is due for completion in January 2022.