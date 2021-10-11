Man who breached Waikato Covid-19 border, rammed off road during police pursuit appears in New Plymouth court

A police checkpoint, instigated by iwi was set up at the border of Taranaki and Waikato just hours after it was announced the level 3 bubble would be extended south to the Mōkau River.

A 27-year-old man who breached the Covid-19 level border between Waikato and Taranaki at the weekend, leading to police chases and a crash, has appeared in court.

Roland Poipoi, of Hawke’s Bay, was before Judge Tony Greig in the New Plymouth District Court via video link on Monday on 10 charges.

The majority came from Saturday, October 9, when he travelled through the Taranaki and Waikato Covid-19 border level boundary in Mōkau.

Poipoi pleaded guilty to failing to stop (Covid-19), endangering life/safety/health by criminal nuisance, reckless driving, theft of petrol, one charge of failing to stop when followed by police with lights on and driving when he was forbidden to, but is defending others.

Judge Greig told the court Poipoi was first signalled to stop at a police checkpoint near Mōkau, but did not.

A police pursuit began, butit was abandoned due to Poipoi’s manner of driving.

It is alleged his manner of driving, and failure to stop, continued for more than 80 kilometres and through the Mōkau Covid-19 checkpoint, but he Poipoi is defending these charges and has pleaded not guilty.

His car was eventually rammed off the road by police, and he was taken into custody on Okoki Rd, Urenui, north Taranaki, around midday.

Supplied Roland Poipoi was taken off the road by police in Taranaki on Saturday after he crossed the Covid-19 border.

Greig said Poipoi's explanation was he “panicked” because some of the officers were carrying fire arms.

“This was, on the face of it, a very serious incident in which any number of people could have been killed," he said.

“Because of all the problems with breaching Covid levels, this just makes this serious incident even more serious.”

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff The Mōkau checkpoint was set up by police on Friday.

Poipoi pleaded not guilty to one charge of other assaults with a weapon, failing to stop when required, driving in a dangerous manner, and one charge of failing to stop when followed by police with lights on.

He was denied bail and was remanded to custody.

He is due to appear in the New Plymouth District Court on November 25.