Gelato company seeks flavour suggestions with the taste of Taranaki

State Gelato is running a competition to create a new flavour that is the taste of Taranaki. Pictured is Louis Maunder, 9 and Hunter Wilkinson, 10.

Chocolate and seaweed, gin and tonic, and caramelised milk and sea salt are among some of the flavours entered ​​​​​​into a taste of Taranaki gelato competition.

New Plymouth-based State Gelato, which sits inside restaurant State Pasta on Devon Street East, is seeking submissions from the public for a new flavour that embodies the spirit of Taranaki.

State Gelato recently started making their gelato in-house and wanted to feature local seasonal produce and unique kiwi flavours.

“We’ve already put together Pavlova, L&P Cheesecake and Hokey Pokey gelatos; and customers have absolutely loved it when we’ve created seasonal fruit sorbets such as Tamarillo,” Co-owner Carl Maunder said.

“This inspired us to ask ourselves what flavour embodies the spirit of Taranaki? And what better way to do this than to ask the people of Taranaki themselves.”

Maunder said he was looking forward to seeing what people came up with and encouraged younger fans to share their ultimate flavour.

There is a kids’ choice category for those aged 12 and under to enter.

To submit a flavour, people need to email their idea, name and contact number to hello@statepasta.co.nz by midnight 15 October 2021.

Entries will be shortlisted with the three best flavours and the kid’s choice category made available for the public to try.

The winning flavour will be made and sold at State Gelato, with the winner receiving a family tub of their flavour and $100 State Gelato voucher.

The winning kids’ choice will receive a family tub of their winning flavour and $50 State Gelato voucher.