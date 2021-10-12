Taranaki man, 19, imprisoned for crimes involving 15-year-old girls

Domanic Thomas Gooch, 19, appeared before Judge Tony Greig via AVL for sentencing in the New Plymouth District Court on Monday.

A 19-year-old Taranaki man has been jailed for crimes including the rape of a 15-year-old girl and sexual conduct with another.

Domanic Thomas Gooch appeared before Judge Tony Greig via video link for sentencing in the New Plymouth District Court.

He had previously admitted raping a female aged 12-16, sexual conduct with a young person, supplying cannabis to someone under 18, and aggravated robbery.

In 2018, Gooch was 16 and in the early stages of a relationship with a 15-year-old, the police summary of facts said.

Gooch invited her to his Stratford home where he and friends were drinking.

Although she did not drink, he became intoxicated.

When Gooch's friends left he approached the girl, who was laying on his bed fully clothed, and “without invitation or suggestion” began trying to pull her jeans off.

She repeatedly told him to stop and tried pushing him away, but he forcefully held her down and raped her.

In December 2020, Gooch was staying in Christchurch when he, a 16-year-old boy and 15-year-old girl decided to use a dating app on the girl's phone to contact someone, propose sex for money, and lure them to a park to “jump them”.

One man agreed, thinking he would be meeting a 20-year-old, as the girl’s profile stated.

As the victim waited, Gooch and the teenage boy approached, their faces covered by red bandannas.

Gooch pulled out a metal drift trike axel and struck the victim over the left side of his face, gashing his cheek, and then twice more about the body, telling him: “We want your money”.

The man handed over $153 and Gooch told him: “Don't come around here again, paedophile, this is bloods’ territory.”

Gooch later told police he attacked the man as he thought he was targeting young girls for sex.

Earlier this year, at the age of 19, Gooch began a relationship with a 15-year-old.

Police contacted Gooch warning him that sex with a person under 16 is a criminal offence, but he denied they were in a sexual relationship.

However, that was not the case, and Gooch also supplied her with alcohol and cannabis.

The victim told police she felt pressure to engage in sexual activity.

Judge Greig told Monday’s sentencing that a cultural report had outlined Gooch's rough childhood and how he had an “utterly irresponsible father”.

Grieg had a starting point of 12 years, but allowed discounts for guilty pleas, Gooch's lack of previous convictions and his “very difficult upbringing”.

He was given six years in prison and placed on the child sex offender register.

Gooch had family in the gallery, and crying could be heard when Judge Greig announced the sentence.

“They're going to be serving part of this sentence for you,” the judge said.