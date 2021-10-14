Super Saturday in Taranaki includes pizza, sausages, coffee and free rides

Labour MP for New Plymouth Glen Bennett got his second jab on Wednesday from nurse Vicky Hughes.

As the call for people to get vaccinated against Covid-19 rings out New Plymouth’s Labour MP Glen Bennett is leading by example.

Bennett got his second jab of the Pfizer vaccine on Wednesday.

‘’Vaccinations mean we can yet again be with the people we love and go to the places we love. It will help us in terms of allowing us to go back to some sort of normality.’’

Now the alert level 3 border is at Mōkau, at the northern top of Taranaki, it’s essential that ‘’we use all the means we can to protect our vulnerable”, he said.

READ MORE:

* Impact of NZ's Covid-19 crisis hits close to home for New Plymouth mayor

* Isolated Whangamōmona welcomes Covid-19 vaccination team

* Taranaki man with immunocompromised daughter pleased to see thousands fully vaccinated over weekend



‘’We have responsibilities as part of the community. It’s not about me, it’s about my community.’’

Bennett’s plea comes at the nation prepares for what has been dubbed Super Saturday, a nationwide drive to get another 100,000 doses delivered.

On the day there will be a vaxathon, which will be broadcast on multiple platforms, including TV3 and Māori Television, from midday to 8pm, like the telethons of the ‘70s, ‘80s, and ‘90s.

STUFF Before the Pfizer and Janssen vaccines were given provisional approval by Medsafe, they underwent extensive testing.

Carefirst in Westown is aiming to vaccinate about 250 people on Super Saturday.

Vaccinations are free and the clinic will be open to anybody, not just patients, chief executive Leigh Sampson said.

And to encourage people to come in Carefirst is donating $5 per person who gets vaccinated to the Taranaki Retreat, Sampson said.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Bennett receives his post-vaccination lollipop.

‘’It just felt better for us to do it that way. The retreat is really delighted. It’s a good cause, and it sits well with our healthcare business.’’

Everyone who gets a jab will get a free coffee, and a coffee for their friend, from Carley Coffee, and a sausage in a slice of bread, Sampson said.

‘’We’ve got our company car and a couple of drivers and if people ring the clinic and say they need a lift we’ll pick them up. They can get their vaccine, and get their sausage and a coffee, and we’ll drop them home.’’

Carefirst was the first general practice to offer vaccinations to its patients in New Plymouth, but after a strong start the numbers wanting a jab tapered off, Sampson said.

‘’But since that border moved closer to Mōkau and the cases seem to be slowly drifting down the island we’ve seen a real pickup of people wanting to be vaccinated.’’

There will be GPs on site all day for people to talk to if they have concerns.

‘’If people have a few questions they can come in and talk. There’s no obligation. They may choose to go away and not get vaccinated, but we have clinicians here who can chat to them about it.’’

Unlike other parts of the country there will be no mass vaccination events in Taranaki on Super Saturday.

The Taranaki District Health Board ran its last planned mass event last weekend, with more than 4000 doses delivered between Friday and Sunday.

This helped Taranaki off its perch as the region with the worst vaccination rate in the country.

As at October 12, 51.9 per cent of the eligible population have been fully vaccinated and 76.3 have had one dose. Lakes is just behind on 51.88 and Bay of Plenty is the worst with 51.55 per cent fully vaccinated.

While there is no mass event planned in Taranaki, there are events happening to encourage people to get a jab.

Tui Ora is holding a clinic at the Paritutu Bowling Club on St Aubyn St from Thursday to Saturday from 9am to 3.45pm each day. No appointments necessary.

And on Saturday a free community barbecue, from 2.30pm to 4.30pm, followed by a pizza night, will be held at the Beach House Café on Marine Pde, Waitara, with vaccinations available from 2.30pm to 7.30pm. Anyone getting vaccinated will receive a free coffee or slice of pizza.

There will also be pop-up clinics at the Waitara Womens’ Welfare League on Queen St, next door to New World, from 9am to 3pm, The Warehouse Bell Block between 12pm and 2pm and The Warehouse New Plymouth from 9am to 3.30pm.