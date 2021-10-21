Get your Christmas shopping sorted now in case of lockdown, say Taranaki retailers

Mette Kirchheiner, owner of homeware store Home Love & Mette K in Fitzroy, encouraged people to get their Christmas shopping finished early in case of potential alert level changes.

Christmas is coming early this year, with Taranaki retailers urging people to get their shopping done now in case of another lockdown at their busiest time of year.

With less than 10 weeks to go, retailers are already dealing with supply problems and fearful of further restrictions as the Delta variant of Covid 19 continues to spread beyond Taranaki's borders, with 60 new cases across Auckland and Waikato announced on Wednesday.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Christmas gifts are already on sale at Home Love & Mette K in Fitzroy.

Arun Chaudhari, of the Taranaki Chamber of Commerce, said small businesses were having a tough time.

“Anything people can do to support local is good,” he said. “There's no time like the present to get your Christmas present.”

That call was backed by Mette Kirchheiner, owner of Home Love & Mette K in Fitzroy, New Plymouth, who said their Christmas stock had come out of storage earlier than normal this year.

READ MORE:

* Limited choice for Christmas shoppers this year, Kiwibank economist says

* Retailers in Thames-Coromandel fear they'll be connected to latest Covid cases

* 'Astounding' rise in household spending will put further pressure on the Reserve Bank to lift interest rates - economist



Usually they would start displaying Christmas items after Labour Weekend, but due to early online sales and the uncertainty around Covid-19 they wanted to be organised, and Kirchheiner encouraged shoppers to do the same.

“We’re super worried that we are going to have another lockdown, but we’d rather have it now than later.”

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Kirchheiner said Christmas stock was on display earlier this year.

A change in alert levels and potential lockdowns are not the only reasons for being organised.

This week, Kiwibank economist Mary Jo Vergara warned global supply chain issues meant people may face a more limited selection when Christmas shopping this year.

Kirchheiner said supply was a real problem.

“Stock levels are so difficult, some stock is unable to come, and we’ve had to cancel orders that might be arriving too late.”

Anna Scott, co-owner of The Collaboration, on New Plymouth's Devon St East, is also nervous ofpotential lockdowns derailing Christmas shopping.

BRODY DOLAN/Stuff Anna Scott, co-owner of The Collaboration, said she was concerned about the mental wellbeing of small business owners.

The Collaboration, which started as a pop-up concept, houses 45 small businesses in one space and Scott said she was concerned for the mental wellbeing of small business owners.

“Everyone is feeling very nervous. People aren’t tending to take risks at the moment.

“Christmas is our highest turnover time for all of our small businesses so for that to potentially be at risk is unnerving and scary.”

Scott encouraged shoppers to buy in advance for the holiday season and had noticed many were already doing so.

On the other end of the retail spectrum, retail giant The Warehouse had also noticed Kiwis making an early start on their Christmas shopping.

In an emailed statement, chief customer officer Jonathan Waecker said customers were buying gift wrap earlier than usual this year, while popular Christmas gifts showed a rising trend towards DIY craft kits, as well as games, puzzles, video games, tech products, outdoor play and toy brands such as LEGO and Barbie.

SIMON O'CONNOR/STUFF/Stuff The Warehouse had noticed people doing Christmas shopping early this year, in particular people were buying gift wrap sooner than they previously had.

On Trade Me, new toy sales are already up 40 per cent compared to last year.

Although most retailers had some form of online option available now, New Plymouth Business and Retail Association (BARA) Coordinator Michelle Brennan said it would not hurt for customers to be organised.

But if alert levels remained the way they are, Brennan still expected to see a rush closer to the big day.

“It’s even more important now for the community to support these local businesses, so if they're the sorts of shoppers that like to see and touch before they buy, and there’s still a lot of those around, well I’d recommend they start their Christmas shopping now.

“This is the prime time to be getting out and doing the shopping.”