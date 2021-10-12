Vaccination clinics in Taranaki continue to pop up around the maunga

Tui Ora nurse Natalie Ropitini gives Raewyn Baker her jab at Tui Ora’s vaccination clinic in Bell Block.

Raewyn Baker got a Covid-19 jab a vaccination clinic held at Puketapu School in Bell Block on Tuesday.

A call from Puketapu Board member Shannen Robinson to health provider Tui Ora was all it set up the event.

“I’m keen to see as many of our kura and the wider Bell Block community vaccinated as possible,’’ Robinson said.

‘’With our youngest tamariki not yet eligible for the vaccination it’s important we act now to keep it out of our community.’’

Puketapu School Board chairperson, Paora Rauputu said the board was 100 per cent behind the initiative.

“As a community we are keen to play our part in combatting Covid. Not all of our whānau have transport or the time and ability to go to New Plymouth so bringing the vaccine to them might be the difference between being vaccinated or not.”

Whānau Ora General Manager at Tui Ora, Tamara Ruakere, said “Puketapu has a high Māori roll, and we know that Māori are more vulnerable to the impacts of Covid, so it’s really important we protect ourselves before Covid arrives in Taranaki.”

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff All smiles – nurse Natalie Ropitini and Raewyn Baker afte her jab.

Vaccinations are available at Tui Ora, 26 Maratahu Street, Westown from 9am–3.45pm each day