Māori to have just two votes in Stratford council election

The Stratford District Council voted unanimously in favour of a Māori ward at a meeting in May. (File photo)

Stratford Māori will get just two votes at the next local government elections after a call for ‘at large’ votes in the district fell flat.

At a meeting this week, Stratford councillors considered submissions on the representation review, which saw them make a decision on the number of councillors, the makeup of the district's wards and whether there would be community boards.

But they only chose to make two changes for the final proposal – amend the urban and rural ward boundary slightly and add the Māori seat, having elected to establish a Māori ward earlier in the year.

That means those on the Māori electoral roll will only get to vote for one candidate and the mayor, while those on the general roll will get to vote for six candidates if they are urban or four if they are rural, plus their mayoral vote.

Three of the 17 submission received on the review asked for ‘at large’ seats, so that Māori would get more than one candidate vote.

At the meeting, Christopher James spoke to his submission and said he wanted Māori to have more of a say.

James' suggestion was mirrored by a written submission by Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Ruanui Trust's kaiwhakahaere, Rachael Rae, who asked the council to consider one or two 'at large’ seats.

“Ngāti Ruanui encourages more genuine engagement for Māori across the region," Rae wrote. “The proposal limits the opportunity for Māori to participate in local council.”

Councillors Peter Dalziel and Min McKay also spoke in favour of ‘at large’ seats at Tuesday’s hearing.

Dalziel wanted to see no wards, other than the Māori one.

McKay said council should consider some ‘at large’ seats as "people will have more of a say at who represents them on council".

“It will better represent our entire community," she said.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Stratford Mayor Neil Volzke said ‘at large’ seats may give “not so good people” another opportunity to get on council. (File photo)

However, Mayor Neil Volzke raised concerns about having 'at large' seats, and wards, as it would add another “pathway" to get onto council.

Volzke said “not so good people” tended to chose which ward they wanted to run for by comparing their chances to others running there, and ‘at large’ added another “small grouping” for them to assess.

Dalziel and McKay's suggestions failed to gain traction and it was declined.

Meanwhile, eight of the 17 submitters said they didn't want to see a Māori seat, calling it “racist".

But those submitters couldn’t have made a difference, it had already been decided in an emergency meeting in May that a Māori ward would be established.

Council will adopt the final proposal at an extraordinary meeting on October 26.