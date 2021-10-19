The rehab helping Taranaki cancer survivors when they're 'floundering'

Emma Salmon, left, offers cancer rehab physiotherapy in Taranaki. Belinda Tran-Lawrence is on of the people she has helped.

When Belinda Tran-Lawrence overcame breast cancer, everyone around her was celebrating, but she was not.

That’s because the Taranaki mother of three felt like she was dragging herself out of one “war zone” and into another.

“You're shattered,” she said. “People would say: ‘You should be happy – you're alive.’ Keeping someone alive is not good enough.”

Tran-Lawrence felt there was no clinical support once the initial “fighting” was done, but that changed when she found cancer rehab physiotherapy.

She is currently working with Emma Salmon, a physiotherapist offering funded help for cancer patients.

Salmon helps Tran-Lawrence with movement, strength and offers a listening ear.

“That's probably the best thing,” said Tran-Lawrence, who is speaking out during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

LISA BURD/Stuff Salmon offers four funded sessions to cancer patients, but her books are primarily filled with those with breast cancer.

Tran-Lawrence was diagnosed with breast cancer at the end of 2018 and started working with cancer rehab physiotherapists in the months that followed.

She had quickly realised there was almost nowhere to find guidance, or support, during the aftermath and side effects of treatments, which for her included chemotherapy bringing on menopause.

“You’re left floundering.”

The Oakura woman started a social media support group and is now working on “changing that mind set”.

“Because cancer's not pink and fluffy.”

LISA BURD/Stuff The rehab helps people to gain back strength and movement, working with scars and changes in their bodies.

Tran-Lawrence knows she won’t end up younger or have “boobs again”, but the rehab is helping her achieve her goal.

“I really want to get stronger again,” she said. “It is not going to heal everything. But it's probably the only thing that's there.”

Salmon, who owns Physio Pilates, in Liardet St, New Plymouth, offers four sessions funded by Breast Cancer New Zealand and helps people to regain strength and movement while dealing with scars and changes in their bodies.

The rehab is also on offer for other cancers, but she primarily has breast cancer patients on her books.

“I’m in awe of these ladies.”

She spends the whole first session, and big parts of the others, just talking to them.

“They’ve been through a lot of s...,” Salmon said. “I help them piece things back together, and try to get them back to what they want.”

She helps them with “a lot of little functional things”, as well as mental health, relaxation techniques, as they “probably haven't had any advice”.

“They don't know where to start when they're really, really weak.”

Salmon is now in the process of starting up Next Steps, a 10-week exercise class funded by cancer support organisation Pinc and Steel, for “the most inspiring people”.