Retired New Plymouth GP who is out vaccinating people can't understand why people are hesitating

Doctor Ian Smiley has come out of retirement to administer vaccines all over Taranaki.

Retired New Plymouth GP Dr Ian Smiley cannot understand the hesitancy around getting the vaccine against Covid-19.

Dr Smiley, who owned his practice in Moturoa for 37 years until he retired in 2017, said there has always been a small percentage of people who are against vaccinations.

‘’But there seems to be more hesitancy and reluctance around this vaccine and I don’t really understand that.’’

Vaccinations have eradicated smallpox, and polio is on the point of being eliminated, he said.

’’We know how effective (vaccination) is for things like measles, and people don’t seem to be afraid to go and get their tetanus boosters. And that used to be a killer. It’s very rare we get people with tetanus now.

‘’And even if we can’t eradicate this virus we can at least lessen the severity of it and make it less dangerous for people if they do get it.’’

He has some understanding when people say the vaccine was too rushed and the long-term effects are not known.

‘’But the technology of making vaccines has been around for such a long time that even though this is a new virus the technology's been there, and it’s an incredibly safe way of manufacturing vaccine.’’

Smiley, and his wife Clare, a practice nurse, both put up their hands to help vaccinate people.

‘’I just feel passionate that we need to get the vaccinations out, to get as many people vaccinated as soon as we can. As soon as we knew we had a vaccination programme I was keen to be involved.’’

And there are quite a few retired doctors helping out, he said, a couple of GPs, an ENT surgeon, a geriatrician, and a couple of anaesthetists.

The evidence from around the world shows that even if people who are vaccinated get covid, they’re not the ones who get severely ill, Smiley said.

‘’It’s the unvaccinated that are crowding out the hospitals and needing the intensive care.

“And even if we have 80 per cent vaccinated in Taranaki. that means there are 20 per cent unvaccinated, and that 20 per cent will overwhelm the hospital system.

‘’I feel worried for the hospital staff. I’ve got a son and a daughter who are doctors at the hospital. They'll be overwhelmed with work and I feel for them and all the staff at the hospital.’’

If the hospital is overwhelmed there is a hidden toll, he added.

‘’People coming in for routine operations are not going to get done. Cancer diagnosis will be delayed, cancer treatment will be delayed. The hidden toll is people aren’t going to get treatment.’’