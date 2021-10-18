Ten Taranaki midwives are faced with losing their jobs after they refuse to get vaccinated

In a discussion with Roxie Mohebbi for Stuff's Whole Truth project, immunologist Dr Maia Brewerton explains why it's so important for pregnant women to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

Ten Taranaki midwives are set to lose their jobs after indicating they will not be getting vaccinated against Covid-19.

Midwives have until October 30 to get the vaccination.

In Taranaki, there are 22 core midwives, who work at Taranaki Base or Hāwera hospitals, and 41 Lead Maternity Carers (LMC) based in the community.

The reasons the midwives are refusing the vaccine are “super varied’’, LMC Angela Worthington said.

“People aren’t anti-vax, they’re just hesitant because they want longer-term data and a choice of vaccine.”

Midwives were given two-and-a-half weeks’ notice, which is not fair on them, their clients, or the DHB, she said.

‘’I still think there’s time for the Government to think about things and push things back a bit. They push people into a corner by making these really fast decisions, which doesn’t feel very democratic.’’

Worthington would not say why she is not getting vaccinated, but stressed she was not anti-vax.

‘’I’m pro-choice. We’re a profession that stands for informed choice. We stand for body autonomy. All the key messages we stand for are exactly what this isn’t.’’

Taranaki already has a shortage of midwives and Worthington knows of other midwives who will not stay in the profession if the 10 leave.

‘’Then there’s no service, basically.’’

But this is just the tip of the iceberg, she said, and the system was already broken, with not enough midwives in Taranaki.

‘’It’s horrendous this is happening, but before this, midwives were already scrambling to piece together how we’re going to deal with the summer.”

From December there will be “no midwives for a large number of women”, she said.

Worthington said she knew she would lose her job because of her vaccine stance.

The situation is ‘’hugely stressful. I can’t eat. I can’t sleep properly.”

As well as being worried about how she would support her family, Worthington is concerned for the women under her care.

‘’It’s a profession you give your heart and soul to.’’

Simon O'Connor/Stuff Ten out of Taranaki’s 63 midwives have decided not to get vaccinated against Covid-19 meaning they will soon be out of a job.

She has tried to find midwives for as many of her clients as she could, but ‘’it’s impossible. There are no other midwives.’’

A lot of her clients are refusing the vaccine as well, she said.

‘’They aren’t anti-vax. They’re happy to be vaccinated, but not while they’re pregnant. There is no medium-term data. There is no long-term data, and they’re not willing to take the risk.’’

In June Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said data from around the world had shown that there were no additional risks around vaccinating pregnant people, especially with the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine.

Taranaki DHB chief operating officer Gillian Campbell said the DHB had a responsibility to follow the Government’s mandate.

‘’We acknowledge peoples’ right to choose, but this can lead to an impact on their profession in the current pandemic environment.

‘’It is disappointing to have a large group of healthcare professionals indicating they won’t be following the mandate, and who are willing to rapidly transfer care of many pregnant women.’’

The DHB is working through service coverage of maternity care for the community and will have a clearer picture of this once the order is finalised and it has a better understanding of the impact on employed and contracted staff, Campbell said.

‘’It is encouraging to see the New Zealand College of Midwives recognise the national vaccination programme as the most important line of defence against the Covid-19 pandemic.’’