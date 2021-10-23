State Highway 3 traffic delays likely in summer as work starts on 'complex, major job'

A roundabout at the SH3/Princess St intersection is on the cards, and an underpass has been mooted in design plans. (File Photo)

Long-awaited work to build a new roundabout at a historically dangerous intersection in north Taranaki is set to include a highway underpass for pedestrians and coincide with a major stormwater upgrade.

And a New Plymouth district councillor is already flagging disruptions for motorists when the work at the State Highway 3/Princess St intersection in Waitara gets under way in earnest this summer.

The planned work, spearheaded by Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency, is part of a programme to improve safety along State Highway 3 between Bell Block and Waitara, with an attached spend of $82 million.

Four roundabouts will be built as part of the work, with the first at Princess St, due to it being assessed as being the riskiest. The others will be installed at Waitara Rd, SH3A and De Havilliand Dr.

READ MORE:

* Protest planned at dangerous New Plymouth intersection

* $447 million investment into Taranaki roads not enough, says New Plymouth mayor

* Business owners fear fatalities at SH3 intersection, petition launched



The lack of progress regarding the highway safety upgrade has been a past bugbear of some, including the district’s mayor Neil Holdom and New Plymouth District Council (NPDC) north ward councillor Tony Bedford.

However, Bedford said he was currently satisfied with progress as he knew there was a huge amount of work going on behind-the-scenes.

He said six-weekly briefings from Waka Kotahi were being provided to the Waitara Community Board.

“It’s actually quite a complex, major job,” Bedford said.

“There is a hell of a lot of work going on, but it’s just not above ground yet.”

The design draft is available on the Waka Kotahi website and includes a highway underpass for pedestrians and cyclists, which would be lit at night.

Bedford said he didn’t expect machinery to be on site until after Christmas, but when work did get underway, motorists should expect delays.

“There are going to be some disruptions, but we have to have that to get the improvements.”

ANDY JACKSON/Stuff New Plymouth district councillor Tony Bedford is satisfied progress regarding the construction of a roundabout at the Princess St intersection is on track. (File Photo)

However, Bedford said he understood roadworks in the area would take a break to allow for events like Americarna to take place.

Waka Kotahi said 8500 vehicles currently used the intersection daily, with this number expected to grow to 13,500 in 25 years’ time.

In a statement, Lonnie Dalzell, Waka Kotahi regional manager infrastructure, said drop-in information sessions about the design plans were planned prior to Christmas, Covid-19 alert levels permitting.

Dalzell said the stormwater upgrade, which is being coordinated alongside NPDC-led infrastructure improvements in Waitara, was set to begin in the new year, followed by the roundabout construction.

“Covid-19 restrictions have caused some delays, but we are working hard to minimise these impacts and are still planning to start this construction season.”