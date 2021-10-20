Sealing work to begin on gravel stretch of Forgotten World Highway

Work to start sealing a 12km section of metal road along State Highway 43 will begin in November. (File Photo)

After decades of waiting, Stratford’s mayor says he is “stoked” work will start to seal a gravel section of the Forgotten World Highway.

Next month, contractors will begin to seal the 12-kilometre metal stretch of State Highway 43, with the first 2km to be completed over summer. There is not stated timeframe for when the whole 12km will be fully sealed.

The sealing work, which has been long advocated for by some, is part of suite of safety measures being implemented along the highway, which runs a total of 155km and connects Stratford to Taumarunui.

The improvements include signage, line markings and the installation of a guard rail. The speed limit will also be reviewed.

READ MORE:

* Slower speeds proposed for SH57 between Levin and Shannon

* Transport officials look into future use of old Manawatū Gorge road

* Waka Kotahi announces $82m to be spent on 'killer' stretch of SH3

* Relief as preliminary work starts on dangerous New Plymouth intersection



Andy Jackson/Stuff Stratford mayor Neil Volzke is happy the sealing work along SH43 has a start date after decades of waiting. (File Photo)

Stratford mayor Neil Volzke said he was “stoked” to know the sealing would start and that Taranaki would benefit from having an improved, third access route into the region.

He said the work had been called for over many decades, including by successive civic leaders.

“The total package of improvements will make the Forgotten World Highway a much safer drive and be much more inviting for visitors to the region to use,” he said.

The roadworks are funded from a $25.7 million package delivered through Kānoa–Regional Economic Development and Investment unit. The goals of the fund are to increase economic activity, create jobs and improve safety.

Simon O'Connor/Stuff The Forgotten World Highway snakes through settlements like Toko and Whangamomona. (File Photo)

In its statement, Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency said the highway upgrade was projected to bring an estimated $35m to $45m into the region.

Linda Stewart, the agency’s director of regional relationships, said the sealing work would make the highway, through the Tangarakau Gorge, safer for all road users, including visitors.

“It will encourage more tourists to the area as many rental car businesses don’t let drivers travel on unsealed roads.”

One of the key aspects of the project design had been the protection of the unique character of the area and its surrounding environment, she said.

As a result, the Waka Kotahi project team had worked closely with iwi and Department of Conservation staff on these issues, Stewart said.