Ex-TSB Fitzroy bank is being transformed into bar and eatery

Tia Toanikere, Jon Baker, Dylan Wilson and Hope Loveridge are set to open Ember, a new bar and restaurant in the former TSB branch in Fitzroy

A six-figure renovation is brewing inside a former TSB branch in New Plymouth.

The building, on the corner of Devon Street East and Clinton St, Fitzroy, has been completely gutted by Jon Baker, Tia Toanikere, Dylan Wilson, and Hope Loveridge, who are transforming it into Ember restaurant and bar.

“Everything came down once the bank came out, it’s all hands on deck” Loveridge said.

Ember’s four owners all come from hospitality backgrounds and already own The Backyard Cafe in Whalers Gate, Big Jim’s Cafe in Bell Block, and The Hangar at New Plymouth Airport.

“This is our first licensed restaurant. This is the big one. This is what it’s all been brewing to.”

The plan is to open early this month, but there’s still a significant amount of work to go before then.

Toanikere said the renovation was “knocking on $700,000 to $800,000”.

“It’s our biggest project to date, and we don’t want to cut corners.

“Being in Fitzroy I think it will pay dividends in 12 months.”

The new restaurant will be in partnership with Good George Brewing, with the old bank vault being turned in to a beer chiller.

Wilson, co-owner and executive chef, said they planned to open the restaurant in the central city but then the a bigger space in Fitzroy became available.

“We’ll be doing a lot of the cooking on an authentic Argentinian open fire grill, which will be live and visible for everyone to witness,” Wilson said.

Ember will be the second bar in New Plymouth to open in an old TSB branch.

In December 2020, Three Sisters Brewery opened in the former TSB branch on Devon St West.

Another former branch in Vogeltown is also undergoing renovation.