Taranaki trust set up to try combat high suicide rates in construction sector

Frances Boyce, managing director at Whitaker Civil Engineering Ltd, and David Langford, NPDC infrastructure manager, are part of the new Building Wellness Taranaki Trust which was set up to help address suicide rates in the construction sector.

The construction sector is losing one person a week to suicide on average and a group of industry leaders in Taranaki want to do something about it.

Building Wellness Taranaki was created after it became apparent construction had superceded farming as having the highest suicide rate of any industry in New Zealand.

“We know it to be true,” Frances Boyce, managing director of Whitaker Civil Engineering in Bell Block, said.

“The construction sector is so dynamic and a male-dominated industry, so we thought what can we do here locally to address issues.”

Joining Boyce on the board of trustees is David Langford, group manager planning and infrastructure at New Plymouth District Council, Campbell Mattson, managing director at Location Homes, Andrew Pepper, managing director at Pepper Construction, Derek Drinkwater, general manager at Superior Stainless, Darren Handley, assurance manager at Worley, and Chris Pye, operations manager at Clelands Construction.

Langford said the industry had a macho culture with a “take a concrete pill and harden up”-type attitude.

“It’s, ‘We’re men’s men, we don’t cry, don’t talk about our feelings’. So it makes for a pretty unforgiving working environment.

“About a third of the suicides are because of workplace pressures, and if you’re self-employed that's doubled. Just because you’re good at building stuff doesn’t mean you’re good at running a business.”

It was not just about issues in personal lives, it was the culture of the sector that was pushing people to their very limits, Langford said.

Due to the farming sector having dealt with the same issues, they were able to springboard off that framework, Boyce and Langford said.

“Our strategy is based around five key initiatives – providing support for our people, intervention, mentoring, raising awareness and leadership,” Langford said.

“Hopefully, by focusing on those five things we can help make the construction sector a better place to work and help people look after themselves and their mates.”

They are planning on hiring a coordinator as well who can engage with the industry and point them in the right direction for help.

The trust has got some funding under its belt, and on November 1 will host its first breakfast meeting with the sector at the New Plymouth Club.

There will be bacon sandwiches, coffee, and a talk from Dr Kate Bryson who has carried out a lot of research in the area.

“Those will be quarterly sessions, so people can hear advice from experts to manage mental health and pressures in the sector,” Langford said.