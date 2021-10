The Taranaki rescue helicopter retrieved someone with serious injuries from the bush in inland Taranaki and took them to Taranaki Base Hospital.

One person has been transported to Taranaki Base Hospital after seriously injuring themselves in bushland in rural Taranaki.

St John Ambulance were alerted around 6.30pm Saturday to the incident near Makahu, 45 kilometres inland of Stratford.

The Taranaki rescue helicopter was tasked to retrieve the person, and they were taken to Taranaki Base Hospital.