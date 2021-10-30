The rapid video diagnosis system keeping stroke victims alive and well

Noel Higgins, from Stratford, has a check-up with Wellington neurologist Dr Evan Jolliffe, via video conferencing in a system called Telestroke that means stroke patients can get top level care a lot quicker.

Noel Higgins woke up in the middle of the night with a bad headache, but it quickly got worse, and his wife Jill called an ambulance.

After that Noel doesn’t remember much, just patches here and there.

‘’I could hear Jill talking to me, but I couldn’t reply, and I couldn’t see.’’

Higgins was soon in an ambulance to Base Hospital in New Plymouth.

Within minutes of arriving Wellington neurologist Dr Evan Jolliffe was online diagnosing Higgins via video and recommending he be sent to Auckland immediately.

The rapid diagnosis was made possible by the 24/7 Telestroke system, which facilitates speedy access to expert advice from around the country no matter what time of day.

The system has been in place the Taranaki DHB for a year and was instrumental in Higgins’ swift recovery.

The Stratford man suffered only a small amount of fatigue from a medical that can often be a killer.

Clinical nurse specialist Tony Chalissery said Telestroke saves lives.

‘’When somebody has a stroke every minute that goes by is crucial. Higgins was kept in hospital overnight and walked out the next day almost completely unscathed.’’

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Noel Higgins shakes the hand of intensive care paramedic James Greer who was one of a raft of people that helped keep Higgins alive and well after he suffered a stroke.

October 29 is World Stroke Day. Stroke is New Zealand's second single biggest killer and the leading cause of serious adult disability.

Hāwera St John paramedic Dan Sarten responded to Jill Higgins 111 call along with his colleague Jill Taylor.

‘’If Jill (Higgins) had written it off as his usual vertigo and had gone back to sleep we would have had a whole different outcome.’’

It was it immediately clear that Higgins was severely unwell with a cerebral event, ‘’and he'd be a candidate for the stroke pathway,’’ Sarten said.

They took him to Taranaki Base Hospital and as they drove through Inglewood they notified the hospital they were bringing in a stroke patient.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Noel and Jill Higgins with ED nurse Toni Redpath, Taranaki rescue Helicopter Intensive Care Paramedic James Greer and Hāwera St John paramedic Dan Sarten compare notes about their roles in the early morning emergency when Noel had a stroke.

When they arrived they were met by two ED nurses, including Toni Redpath.

‘’It’s normally a two-man nursing job when a stroke patient comes in because there’s lots to be done in short time,’’ Redpath said.

They put intravenous lines in and took vital signs.

‘’We put out what we call a stroke call and the telephonist put a call through to Wellington, so they’re ready for us.’’

Wellington neurologist Dr Evan Jolliffe answered the call and assessed Higgins online, checked his CT scan.

He found a clot in one of the biggest arteries in the brain that needed surgical intervention. Jolliffe advised Higgins needed to go to Auckland.

And that’s when the Taranaki Rescue Helicopter revved into action.

Intensive care paramedic James Greer, who monitored Higgins during the flight, said normally the helicopter would go straight to Auckland.

“But because of the cloud we had to swap over to the Hamilton aircraft because they can fly on instruments which we can’t,’’ he said.

Clinical nurse specialist Tony Chalissery said within 10 minutes of the helicopter landing on the roof of Auckland City Hospital Higgins was getting the procedure done.

‘’That’s how fast it is. It was about 9.15am.’’

The sad reality about strokes is not just that they can be fatal, he said.

‘’But they can often leave people permanently disabled even with extensive rehabilitation.’’

Because of covid Higgins had to spend the night in Auckland and get tested, something that was repeated in New Plymouth.

Back at the hospital this week he caught up with the people who helped him and had a donation for St John and the Taranaki Rescue Helicopter.