Pair to take on 8-hour, 150km skate to raise funds for mental health charity

Nick Ditchburn is riding the distance between New Plymouth and Waitōtara on the Coastal Walkway with his Palmerston North friend Tony Kim next Friday.

Two “old” skateboarders plan to skate the length of New Plymouth’s Coastal Walkway 11 times in eight hours to raise funds for a mental health charity.

Taranaki man Nick Ditchburn, 35, and Palmerston North’s Tony Kim, 40, will be skating next Friday, with all the money raised going to I Am Hope’s Gumboot Friday, which supports youngsters with mental health struggles.

“We just thought it was a good chance to push ourselves. We both think we might die,” Ditchburn joked.

READ MORE:

* New Plymouth Hope Walk returns for 2021

* Walking with the weight of youth mental health

* Running towards recovery: New group formed to help Taranaki people struggling with addiction, mental health worries



Te Ao Māori News Three cousins from the King Country are donning their gumboots for Gumboot Friday by hiking up four maunga (mountains) over the next month in their red bands.

The pair have set the target of 150 kilometres and will only stop if they haven’t reached that point in eight hours and it's raining.

The distance they’re planning to do is equal to the length of highway between New Plymouth and Waitōtara, on the South Taranaki border.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Ditchburn said he and Kim want to do better for youth’s mental health, so have taken on this feat as a start.

The pair describe themselves as “old” and are expecting a few falls and pain, as both have had knee surgery, with Ditchburn having no cartilage in his left knee.

They came up with the idea because Ditchburn works as a probation officer and sees youth mental health firsthand, while Kim has seen it in more personal circumstances with family.

But what really pushed them was Mike King’s video, stating a second Gumboot Friday had to be held again next month to raise more money for the cause, Ditchburn said.

“It was a kick in the a... really.”

The pair, who have been friends since university, always loved skating, and started up a skateboard company Damn Thieves 18 months ago.

They often give their boards away and are now working to make it a non-profit organisation.

They know they can “do better work”, and plan to take skating into low-decile schools.

“It’s more of a mental thing than a physical thing,” Ditchburn said. “There’s a bit of resilience, get up when you fall.”

Their Givealittle “Nick and Tony's 8-Hour Skateathon” is currently sitting around $1700, but Ditchburn “quietly” hopes they can raise $5000.