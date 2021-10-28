'Elvis saved the day' when car crashed through Bell Block Barbers' storefront

The car crashed into Bell Block Barbers around 10.20am on Thursday, but nobody was seriously injured.

A Taranaki barber shop owner was ‘all shook up’ after a car ploughed into the front of her premises, smashing its window and dislodging a wall.

Tania Johns, who owns Bell Block Barbers, was cutting the hair of her first customer of the day at around 10.20am on Thursday when she heard a massive bang.

“Here was a car halfway in my door,” Johns said. “I had a bit of a heart attack.”

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff The shop's owner, Tania Johns, said she was everybody was OK after the ordeal.

The car, which only had the woman driver inside, crashed into the wall and the corner of the window, where there is a large sticker of Elvis Presley.

“Elvis saved the day. The sticker stopped that glass shattering.”

Johns said it was lucky the woman hit the window frame of her Pōhutukawa Pl business, not the glass itself, otherwise the car could have come through and hit her and her customer.

Despite the ‘what if’, the customer stayed “cool as a cucumber” when Johns jumped in fright, with clippers in her hand.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff A St Johm Ambulance spokeswoman said the driver was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

“It was lucky I didn’t stab him.”

It was the first time in her 13 years of owning the business that she had had this happen.

“Nobody’s ever tried to drive in before.”

Johns said the window had to be replaced, which was the biggest issue – despite the wall being pushed forward, and part of the ceiling coming down.

She was able to stay open for the day, but had to bring customers through their back door for a while.

But she was just glad no one was hurt.

“The poor lady, thank god she’s all right. She was devastated.”

Johns said business had slowed since the talk of vaccine mandates, and times had been getting tough.

“It was the last thing I needed this morning.”