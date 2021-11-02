Petition launched to get Taranaki Bulls promoted to NPC premiership

Taranaki fan and former Bulls mascot Morris West would love to see the side promoted to the premiership next year, despite NZR's ruling there will be no promotion-relegation this season.

An Otago rugby supporter who lives in Wellington has started a petition to get the Taranaki Bulls promoted to the NPC Premiership.

Despite winning all of their games so far the Bulls won’t get a chance to move up, because alert levels have kicked Auckland’s three teams into touch.

So, New Zealand Rugby (NZR) has said there will be no promotion-relegation between the Premiership and Championship this year – a move Bulls coach Neil Barnes labelled “ridiculous’’.

READ MORE:

* NPC power rankings: Taranaki and Hawke's Bay leaps and bounds ahead

* NPC power rankings: Neil Barnes should be applauded for his straight-shooting

* 'It does make a bit of a mockery': Taranaki make NPC history after beating Waikato



David Lim said his petition was ‘’not really serious” and more for “a laugh". To date, it only has 16 signatures.

supplied Otago supporter David Lim, from Wellington, has started a petition to get Taranaki Bulls promoted next year.

The petition states: ‘’We're not asking NZRU to demote Auckland to the Championship, but we are asking the NZRU to make the Premiership 8 teams next season to include Taranaki.’’

It also said having no promotion would be ‘’grossly unfair to Taranaki’’ who were leading the Championship and have beaten all the Premiership teams they have played.

‘’I live in Wellington, but I’m an Otago supporter. I grew up in Dunedin, but I know a few people who are hardcore Taranaki fans.’’

Lim didn’t know if a Taranaki fan would do it, so he ‘’jumped in”.

‘’They’re top of the Championship, so I mean they’d still have to win the final to get promoted. As an Otago fan I know that we played North Harbour a few years ago and thought we’d win, but lost so don’t count your chickens before they’re hatched.’’

If there was a playoff it’s likely Taranaki would play Manawatū, who lost to the Bulls 35-47 a couple of weeks ago.

Hardcore Taranaki fan Morris West definitely supports the Bulls moving up, but said ‘’we still have to win the final”.

‘’Eight would work, because none of teams above Auckland would want to get kicked out.’’

West, who was the Ferdie mascot for more than 20 years until retiring at the end of last season, has a theory of why the side is doing so well.

LISA BURD/Stuff West thinks one of the reasons the side is doing so well is because he's no longer the mascot. When he was injured and couldn't do the job in 2014 the side won the whole competition.

‘’They changed the mascot this year.’’

The last time he had a year off, 2014, the Bulls won the competition, he joked.

‘’I still go to the games and do the chant A-A-O-O-A-A.

“It's not just they’re winning, but they’re winning in style.’’