Critically injured Opunake crash victim in intensive care
A 26-year-old man is in the intensive care unit at Wellington Hospital after suffering critical injuries in a crash on Sunday afternoon.
Emergency services responded to a crash involving a car and quad bike on Ihaia Rd, Opunake, at 1.40pm.
Along with police, two ambulances, an intensive care paramedic and a helicopter were sent to the scene.
The critically injured man, who a Taranaki District Health Board (TDHB) spokeswoman said was from Whanganui, was initially flown to Taranaki Base Hospital.
On Monday, in a written statement, the TDHB spokeswoman said the man had been transported to Wellington Hospital late on Sunday night for treatment.
A Capital and Coast District Health Board spokesperson confirmed the man remained in a critical condition and was currently in intensive care.
Police investigations into the crash are ongoing, which included trying to locate the driver of the car involved in the incident.
A police media spokesperson said two people were on the quad bike at the time of the crash.
The critically injured man had been a passenger on the bike, while the driver sustained minor injuries, the police statement said.