Critically injured Opunake crash victim in intensive care

Police are investigating a crash on Sunday afternoon, which left a man critically injured. (File Photo)

A 26-year-old man is in the intensive care unit at Wellington Hospital after suffering critical injuries in a crash on Sunday afternoon.

Emergency services responded to a crash involving a car and quad bike on Ihaia Rd, Opunake, at 1.40pm.

Along with police, two ambulances, an intensive care paramedic and a helicopter were sent to the scene.

The critically injured man, who a Taranaki District Health Board (TDHB) spokeswoman said was from Whanganui, was initially flown to Taranaki Base Hospital.

On Monday, in a written statement, the TDHB spokeswoman said the man had been transported to Wellington Hospital late on Sunday night for treatment.

A Capital and Coast District Health Board spokesperson confirmed the man remained in a critical condition and was currently in intensive care.

Police investigations into the crash are ongoing, which included trying to locate the driver of the car involved in the incident.

A police media spokesperson said two people were on the quad bike at the time of the crash.

The critically injured man had been a passenger on the bike, while the driver sustained minor injuries, the police statement said.