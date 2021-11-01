Taranaki vaccination rate has 'definitely improved', Associate Minister of Health Peeni Henare says

Associate Minister of Health Peeni Henare, centre, talks to a group including Labour MP Glen Bennet, left, and nurse Marika Longman, right, during a visit to a mobile vaccination centre in Waitara on Monday.

Nearly month after Taranaki Māori told him they had lost confidence in the region's health bosses over Covid-19 vaccinations, Associate Minister of Health Peeni Henare said the situation had “definitely improved” during a return visit to New Plymouth.

When Henare visited the city on October 6, only half of Taranaki Māori had received the first dose of the vaccine, with just under a quarter – 24 per cent – having had the second.

But according to the latest Ministry of Health figures, 10,890 Taranaki Māori – or 68 per cent – have had one dose, while 7,294 people, 46 per cent, have had both.

This moves the region slightly ahead of the Bay of Plenty DHB at the bottom of the vaccination table.

In addition, 86,021 people, 84 per cent of the total eligible Taranaki population, have had the first jab, and 67,480 people, 66 per cent, have received the second.

During a visit to a mobile vaccination clinic in Waitara on Monday, where he was accompanied by local MP Glen Bennett, Henare said Taranaki was ‘’tracking quite well’’, both for Māori numbers and generally.

‘’What I witnessed today was a connectivity that wasn’t there last time. It was quite clear that we had to do this together, and I’m really proud of what I’ve seen today.

‘’I think you’re getting there, now that there’s harmony, if you like, it’s good.’’

The minister said he had never seen a mobile clinic in action in the community before.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Minister Peeni Henare and nurse Marika Longman in Waitara on Monday.

In the afternoon, Henare made an unscheduled visit a group who have been door knocking people in the Waitara area.

‘’They really enjoy the ability to go face to face in their community. They said they were surprised that many were vaccinated, which is good, tick them off and focus on where we need to.

“One couple we spoke to had been to 40 homes this morning.’’

Nationally, there have been some positive blips, Henare said.

‘’We’re getting there - 72 per cent for the first dose and about 52 or 53 per cent for the second dose.

“Three weeks ago we were way down, so it’s been lifting and when we see coordination like this we’re still optimistic were going to see those numbers rise.’’