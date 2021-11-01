Iwi leader's husband punched at mobile vax stop in South Taranaki

Te Pāti Māori co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer with husband Neil Packer, photographed together on election night last year. (File Photo)

The husband of Te Pāti Māori co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer was punched as he helped out at a mobile Covid-19 vaccination spot over the weekend.

On Saturday, Neil Packer was struck in the face on the side of South Rd in Hāwera by a man described as being angry at the work being done by the couple and volunteers.

Ngarewa-Packer, who is also a Ngāti Ruanui iwi leader, confirmed the incident when she spoke to Stuff on Monday.

The assault comes at a time when Ngarewa-Packer and a team of voluntary workers within the iwi are spearheading a mobile effort to lift vaccination rates in South Taranaki by taking a van around to different areas, including in Hāwera and Patea, for ‘yaks and vax’ sessions, which have been successful.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff John Leef recently received his first jab from Te Pāti Māori co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer, during one of Ngati Ruanui's mobile vaccination clinic stops in Hāwera. (File Photo)

This included Ngarewa-Packer being trained to deliver vaccinations.

She said for the most part, their efforts had received “amazing support” so Saturday’s incident was disappointing.

Ngarewa-Packer said she, and others present at the time of the assault, did not know the man who threw the punch but believed he had travelled to Hāwera from New Plymouth, after attending a ‘freedom event’ at Puke Ariki Landing, which attracted hundreds of people on Saturday.

During the out-of-the-blue assault, the man had voiced his anger about the work Ngarewa-Packer and others were doing, she said.

While she could understand people’s animosity towards the Government regarding the current situation, for someone to resort to violence “really sucks.”

She said her husband had his back turned when he was approached by the man and had been side-swiped by the punch, which hit him in the lip.

Others present then intervened and sent the man on his way. Police were not advised of the incident, she said.

Ngarewa-Packer said the work she and others were undertaking was focussed on vaccination education and delivery, but still respected personal choice.

“We’re not forcing anybody – we are providing a service for people who want to kōrero.”