Police and St John Ambulance were called to McLean and Cracroft streets around 8.30am. (File photo)

A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital after a collision with a vehicle north of New Plymouth.

Emergency services were called to the intersection of McLean and Cracroft streets, Waitara, around 8.30am on Tuesday morning.

St John Ambulance spokeswoman Dani Tucker said the motorcyclist was taken to Taranaki Base Hospital with serious injuries.