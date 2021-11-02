One RESET Festival event survives Covid-19

A new exhibition opens at Govett Brewster Art Gallery/Len Lye Centre this week featuring photographs from 15 students around Taranaki on the topic of climate change.

One event has managed to survive from the cancelled RESET Arts Festival and will open this week at the Govett Brewster Art Gallery/Len Lye Centre.

The photography exhibition is called Through The Eye of Taranaki and runs from November 5 - 14.

It is a collaboration between the Taranaki Arts Festival and Track Zero, a national organisation that uses the arts to inspire transformative climate action.

The project, which features photographs from 15 students from around Taranaki, wasn’t just about getting students to pick up cameras, but teaching them science and encouraging them to share their views on the topic through photography, Track Zero founder Sarah Meads said in a press release.

“We brought in some climate scientists so that they had an understanding of the very latest climate science, before they got to workshop with photographers to use the camera to tell their story about climate change.

“We hope the project helps to spark ideas and inspire storytelling that people can relate to on an emotional level, because often the data and the graphs of climate science is quite impersonal.”

RESET festival was due to go ahead from November 4 to 14 but was cancelled due to Covid-19 and is now scheduled for June 9 to 19, 2022.