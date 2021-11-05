Brother discharged without conviction for raping sister and ordered to pay her $10k

The man, who has permanent name suppression, appeared in the New Plymouth District Court for his crimes between 2007-2011.

When an “extremely religious” Taranaki family discovered their daughter was being raped and sexually abused by their son, they forced the siblings to sit down and pray.

That is what a woman told the New Plymouth District Court at the sentencing of her brother, who previously admitted to raping and sexually assaulting her more than 10 years ago.

She told the court that when she was assaulted as a pre-teen, she hadn’t been educated in consent or sexual health, and was “sheltered from society”.

But her brother had lacked that same education, which was part of the reason why he was discharged without conviction by the court this week.

The man in his 20s, who has permanent name suppression, sat with his head down, listening to his sister’s victim impact statement.

“When I spoke out I didn't use the words sexual assault or rape as I had no understanding of what this was. All I knew is I wanted this to stop, and it wouldn’t,” she said.

The woman said she went through “hell”, but her family were “living in fear of judgement of god”.

“When I needed help they told me to pray.”

She said the abuse created a divide in her family, and she believed she was so unsupported she felt “unworthy of life”.

“For many years I have felt like I had no choice but to play happy families as speaking out would mean bringing shame to out family’s name.”

The man appeared before Judge Tony Greig this week on a representative charge of sexual violation.

Judge Greig outlined how the offending started when the man was almost 14, and his sister 11.

He said the man sexually violated and raped his sister on a “number of occasions”.

The judge said no sentence he could impose “would undo the harm you’ve caused”.

He outlined how the man had no previous convictions, had not offended since, had entered guilty pleas and showed true remorse.

Greig also took into account the sheltered childhood the man lived, with a “lack of sexual education”, and how when he got a computer he came across pornography.

“Anecdotally, pornography has led to a huge increase in sex offending in teenagers.”

He said “you would only have to casually peruse” pornographic sites to see that many portray non-consensual sex.

“It’s a well known problem, and as far as I’m aware, nothing is ever done to try to rectify it.”

Greig said he had to look at the man’s moral culpability, and the “seriousness must be viewed through the lens of you at the age of 14, 15 and 16”.

“For that reason” he discharged the man without conviction and ordered he pay his sister $10,000.

“I do hope that you and your sister are able to find some peace.”