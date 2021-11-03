Operation Blue Santa Taranaki ready to bring Christmas cheer to families in need

Blue Santa who will help deliver Christmas baskets to families who have been affected by family violence.

Operation Blue Santa is back, and organisers are seeking donations to help them provide gift baskets to brighten the lives of Taranaki families affected by violence.

Roderique Hope Trust and the New Plymouth Police Family Harm team have partnered up for the sixth year in a row to bring cheer this Christmas, and aim to deliver hampers to 250 families.

“First hand I have seen this level of generosity bring people to tears,” Roderique Hope Trust co-founder Michelle Ramage said.

“All too often the police are there to pick up the pieces and only see people in times of grief and trauma.”

READ MORE:

* Operation Blue Santa will deliver more than 20 tonnes of food to Taranaki families in need this Christmas

* Thousands gather in unity at combined church service

* Taranaki charity to benefit from Womad app fundraiser



Taranaki police attended 5037 family harm incidents between October 1, 2020 and September 30, but believe this represents only 30 per cent of the problem.

The cost of one Operation Blue Santa basket is $85 and gives a family about $100 worth of groceries.

“We believe that together, we can grow Operation Blue Santa and continue to make a difference for hundreds of families in our region.”

Due to Covid-19 food donations cannot be accepted, but money can be deposited into the Roderique Hope Trust bank account.

For more information or to make a donation go to www.roderiquehopetrust.co.nz