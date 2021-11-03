Taranaki escort, co-offender who taught man 'a lesson' sentenced to prison

Armed with a taser and metal meat hammer, a Taranaki pair went into a New Plymouth hotel room and attacked a man visiting the city. (File photo)

A man was beaten and burnt when the New Plymouth escort he was expecting showed up with a taser in hand and another man wielding a meat tenderising hammer.

The victim, in his 20s, who was in Taranaki for work, suffered multiple injuries including a fractured cheek bone, a taser burn and three cuts that needed stitches.

Lisa Maree Webb, 27, and Turi Calder-Blake, 29, previously admitted aggravated burglary and appeared before Judge Tony Greig in the New Plymouth District Court on Tuesday for sentencing.

They have another co-offender, Calder-Blake’s cousin Josef Calder, who is due to be sentenced in coming weeks.

The charges come from May 2020 when the victim was drinking with his work colleagues and contacted Webb to come to his room at the Flamingo Hotel, the police summary of facts stated.

The pair agreed on $500 as payment.

Crown prosecutor Jacob Bourke said Webb then sent a message Calder saying: “Up2, this c... at the Flamingo Hotel thinks he’s funny as n needs a lesson lol he got 500 for half an hour he reckons... I got a taser but need backup [sic].”

Bourke added: “This was a set-up for money.”

ANDY JACKSON/STUFF Lisa Maree Webb, 27, and Turi Calder-Blake, 29, appeared in the New Plymouth District Court on Tuesday. (File photo)

After midnight on May 21, Calder drove Webb and Calder-Blake to the hotel.

The pair entered the victim’s room, and Calder-Blake demanded the man’s money and wallet.

He became panicked and rushed at Calder-Blake, punching him in the chin.

As the pair struggled, Webb used the taser on the victim’s chest and Calder-Blake struck the man in the head with the hammer multiple times.

Webb then lost her taser and smashed a wine glass on the victim's head and face to try to get him off Calder-Blake.

The victim managed to get his thumb in Calder-Blake’s eye, and forced him outside.

The pair fled.

Webb was arrested that day and Calder-Blake handed himself in two weeks later.

Speaking to officers afterwards, Webb said she had been assaulted by the victim. Calder-Blake said he had gone along to help Webb, and admitted to hitting the man with the hammer but said he had not intended to do that when he went to the hotel.

Webb’s defence lawyer, Julian Hannam, argued there is no guide as to how escorts should behave in such situations, and said this behaviour was “completely unexpected by her”.

Plus, Hannam said, should Webb be imprisoned, it would have a devastating effect on her family.

Judge Greig sentenced Webb to four years and two months imprison, after allowing discounts for her lack of previous convictions, upbringing and remorse.

He sentenced Calder-Blake to the same, which would be added on to the prison sentence he is already serving.

“Because you were both in this together, you’re equally culpable,” Greig said.

Hannam instantly filed a notice of appeal, which saw Webb released back on bail.