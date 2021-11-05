Garden pulled from Taranaki Fringe Festival over complaints

Janet Schultz’s garden was pulled from the Taranaki Fringe Garden Festival just three days in due to complaints. She had already had nearly 500 visitors.

Being in the Taranaki Fringe Garden Festival was on Janet Schultz’s bucket list, so when her garden was pulled just three days into the festival due to complaints she was devastated.

Schultz bought the Norfolk Rd property, which is also a fully functioning dairy farm, 17 years ago and says she has put hours of time and energy into it.

She was told complaints raised by visitors were that there was mud and cow poo, the garden was not as pristine as it should be and there was not enough attention to detail.

“They rang me at 8.30 Monday night to inform me they had four complaints and of the 50 gardens they had in the fringe festival this was the only garden they had complaints about, and it was more than likely it would be pulled," Schultz said.

“The track outside the garden is the track for the farm, we have tankers come in, but I had organised for them to be in before 9am, so they weren't a problem.”

The Fringe Festival was set up in 2005 to run parallel to the main Taranaki Garden Festival.

It advertises to be real gardens for and by real people with the website stating the gardens included are unashamedly honest and real.

Someone from the festival came and inspected the property on Tuesday morning and told Schultz due to the complaints it would be pulled.

Schultz said she was given no support or opportunity to correct things, and they couldn’t point out specific problems such as where more attention to detail was needed.

“I'm pretty pissed.

“The time I've spent, I've organised friends to help me, and I'd taken time off work.”

LISA BURD/Stuff The garden is described as a long-established country garden featuring rhododendrons, camellias, maples and 90-year-old wisteria and magnolia.

Nearly 500 people had visited Schultz’s garden before it was pulled and while the festival website states the garden is now closed, it had already been printed in brochures so garden lovers were still turning up by the busload.

Schultz had been telling visitors what had happened and said she had been reassured there was nothing wrong with the garden.

It was a classic country garden, she said.

“People are still handing me money and saying please take it for how you've been treated.

“I’m still proud of my garden, it's awesome.”

Schultz paid $250 to enter the festival and any donations received from visitors were hers to keep.

The garden was last inspected by the festival committee in February and Schultz said the garden was far superior now to what it was then.

In an emailed statement John Lucas, chairman of the Taranaki Fringe Festival Trust, said the garden was not up to the standard visitors expected of the event and Schultz would be refunded her $250 entry fee.

LISA BURD/Stuff Schultz has already had more than 400 visitors and people are still trickling through unaware it has been pulled.

“It is imperative that visitors have an excellent experience when they come to the festival, and we need to manage garden standards in order to achieve that.

“As the festival is an annual event, word of mouth and visitor feedback are extremely important to its continuing success.”

Feedback was given to Schultz at the last inspection in February, but Lucas said due to the volume of gardens and being predominately volunteer run it was not possible to get around all the gardens prior to launch to check work had been completed.

“Obviously, this wasn’t an easy decision for us by any means, and we would like to see the garden return in the future.”

But Schultz said the experience had tainted the festival for her, and she wouldn't enter again.

“It's pretty gut-wrenching to say the least.”