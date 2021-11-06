Covid-19: Better for pregnant women to get the jab than end up in ICU with covid, mother to be says

After a lot of thought Bailey Harvey, who is expecting her first child in a few weeks, decided to get vaccinated against Covid-19.

After a lot of thought Bailey Harvey, who is expecting her first child in a few weeks, decided to get vaccinated against Covid-19.

‘’It wasn’t a no brainer. I definitely took a lot of time to think about it, but at the end of the day the risk of contracting covid was far greater than having the vaccine.’’

Harvey, who is 33 weeks pregnant, had her first jab at 19 weeks.

She didn’t search the internet for information, because it’s impossible to tell if it’s from a reputable source, she said.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Midwives fight back against spread of vaccine misinformation

* Covid-19: Pregnant women delaying getting vaccinated playing 'Russian roulette'

* Ten Taranaki midwives are faced with losing their jobs after they refuse to get vaccinated



‘’I spoke to people I trusted. I found people who I knew have an understanding of vaccines and epidemiology. I talked to my obstetrician to make sure I was hearing the right information.’’

Ultimately her decision came down to wanting to do all she could to give her baby protection against the virus and as somebody who can get the vaccine ‘’it’s kind of my responsibility to look after my friends who can’t.’’

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Stratford residents have been rushing to get tested following the discovery of Covid in the town’s wastewater.

On Friday it was revealed Covid-19 had been found in wastewater in Stratford, leading to a spike in testing throughout Taranaki as health bosses raced to find the source.

Harvey believes it’s important people see other pregnant women who had the vaccine, and know is safe, Harvey, an occupational health nurse specialist, said.

It is important to talk to the right people.

VANESSA LAURIE/STUFF On Friday it was confirmed that a wastewater sample taken in Stratford on Monday came back positive for Covid-19.

Figures from the United Kingdom show nearly 20 per cent of the most ill Covid patients are pregnant and not immunised.

‘’That’s a great concern,’’ she said. ‘’I don’t want to end up in ICU and I don’t want my baby to be born pre-term.’’

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Taranaki DHB Community Paediatrician Dr Emma Cluett says people need to get vaccinated to protect Taranaki’s tamariki.

Taranaki DHB Community Paediatrician Dr Emma Cluett said internationally unvaccinated pregnant women were making up a huge proportion of the ICU submissions.

‘’That is really distressing.’’

There’s a huge concern out there from pregnant women and that hesitancy is understandable, Cluett said.

‘’We just need to reassure and promote that is absolutely safe for pregnant women, but it’s taking a little bit of time for that messaging to get out into the community. And it’s absolutely the best thing they can do to protect them and their family and their unborn baby.’’

And Cluett and other Taranaki paediatricians want to encourage people to get vaccinated to help protect the region’s tamariki.

‘’The best way we can protect them is for the adults in their family to get vaccinated. Their parents are probably their greatest risk and if they’re vaccinated that’s the best way to protect them.’’

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Taranaki DHB paediatrician, and clinical director child and maternal health Dr John Doran says 100 children have died from Covid in the United States.

Taranaki DHB paediatrician, and clinical director child and maternal health Dr John Doran said overseas there are now a larger number of children being hospitalised with Covid and there have been a number of deaths.

‘’I think 100 children have died in the United States from Covid. With the Delta Variant a bigger number of children are getting sicker to the point of needing hospitalisation, and so they form an important group that do require hospitalisation now.’’

It is also important for children to continue to get all their usual immunisations as well and not to be put off having vaccinations for things like measles and whooping cough, just because of concerns around the vaccination against Covid, Doran said.

‘’Because we know when children get those illnesses they can be seriously unwell.’’

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Taranaki DHB community paediatrician Dr Nicky Nelson says there is nothing scientifically to suggest there are negative long term effects from getting vaccinated.

Taranaki DHB community paediatrician Dr Nicky Nelson said about a third of the Covid patients, between 30 and 40 per cent, in New Zealand are aged under 19 years old.

‘’People are worried about long term effects, which we don’t know, but scientifically there is nothing to suggest there will be some. We do know there are long term effects of Covid, so the safest thing is to get vaccinated.’’